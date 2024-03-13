Teen Mom Family Reunion: Where is the Spin-off Show Filmed?

A spin-off of three reality shows — ‘Teen Mom,’ ‘Teen Mom 2,’ and ‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’ — MTV’s ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ is a reality series that re-introduces us to the mothers from the original ‘Teen Mom’ franchise as they gather for a reunion of sorts. Throughout the show, the mothers go out on dates as they focus on creating meaningful and healthy relationships. Celebrating their friendships and families, the mothers reconnect with one another in some extravagant places and stay at luxurious resorts, causing one to wonder where exactly the mothers in the show travel to or stay.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion Filming Locations

‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ is filmed in California, Oregon, and Colombia, specifically in San Diego County, Bend, and Cartagena. While the inaugural iteration was reportedly shot around the month of September 2021, the sophomore season was taped about a year later, in September 2022. Following the pattern of the first two iterations, the principal photography for the third round was also carried out in the month of September 2023.

San Diego County, California

All the pivotal sequences for the debut season of ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ were lensed in San Diego County, lying in the southwestern corner of California. In particular, the cast and crew were spotted taping several scenes in and around the census-designated place of Lake San Marcos. Even though the exact location of the cast’s stay was not reported, the property certainly consists of pools, direct access to the marina, and luxurious private rooms overlooking a lake.

During the shooting process, there were some complaints raised by the residents of the area. One of the local residents told The Ashley, “They’ve set up these bright production lights all around the lake and they shine into resident’s homes at all hours of the night. At first, security was telling locals that they were filming a ‘family documentary.'”

Bend, Oregon

For the second season, the production team of ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ set up camp in the city of Bend, situated to the east of the Cascade Range, on the Deschutes River. Located on the edge of the forest at 61240 Skyline Ranch Road in Bend is the luxurious resort Tetherow, which hosted the production of season 2. It is an award-winning resort that consists of 50 rooms, three restaurants, a pool, vacation rental homes, and a fitness facility. Due to a lack of amenities, safety concerns, and an unhealthy work environment, most of the crew members began protesting right outside of the resort in hopes of improving the situation, causing some hindrances during production.

Cartagena, Colombia

In season 3, the cast and crew of ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ took the production international for the first time as they traveled to the city of Cartagena, which lies on the northern coast of Colombia in the Caribbean Coast Region. The beaches, popular attractions, and historical monuments feature heavily in the backdrop of scenes as the moms go on dates across the city.

Read More: Is Teen Mom Real or Scripted?