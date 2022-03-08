Where is Teen Mom 2 Filmed?

Created by Lauren Dolgen, ‘Teen Mom 2’ is a reality television series that revolves around the maternal lives of well-known television personalities like Chelsea DeBoer, Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, and Leah Messer. A spin-off of a popular show of the same name, the series directs its attention towards young mothers as they navigate the ups and downs of their initial years of pregnancy.

The dramatic and sometimes overemotional moments of these women’s lives are shot in working-class suburbs, while on some occasions, the cast has also visited picturesque exotic locations. So, it is natural for one to wonder where exactly some of the episodes are probably shot. In case you are also curious about the same, then we have got you covered.

Teen Mom 2 Filming Locations

‘Teen Mom 2’ is filmed in several locations, including California, New York, Hawaii, and Costa Rica. Since the cast and crew have worked in so many locations, let’s have a look at each of them without wasting any more time.

New York, New York State

Several vital episodes of the series were shot in New York. Although it is one of the financial and commercial capitals of the world, the city also has a flourishing film and television industry. The former alone contributes billions of dollars to the state’s economy and provides employment to hundreds of thousands of people. Apart from being the world leader in feature film production, New York often breaks the records for television pilot filming and has also served as the shooting destination for countless shows.

Los Angeles, California

Although most specials had been filmed in New York, on some occasions, the producers have also turned towards Los Angeles. In 2014, the cast and crew flew to the City of Angeles to shoot the much-anticipated reunion for the fifth installment of the show. Since Los Angeles has been a prominent film and television production destination since the early 20th century, it should not come as a surprise that, like countless other reality television series, ‘Teen Mom 2’ is also filmed there. The city offers one of the best-in-class production services in the world, and its network of some of the most prominent shooting locations in television history, coupled with the presence of top studios, makes Los Angeles an attractive filming site.

Hawaii

Hawaii is one of many shooting locations for ‘Teen Mom 2.’ The picturesque archipelago is Leah’s favorite vacation destination, and she has visited the western U.S state on two-three occasions over the years. In season 9, during a vacation in Hawaii, Gracie actually opens up about her true feelings for Jeremy to Leah. Interestingly, in the eighth installment of ‘Teen Mom 2’ Leah visits the picturesque islands of the western U.S state with Kailyn.

Costa Rica

Although Costa Rica is not a principal photography destination for the reality series, it has featured in the ninth season of ‘Teen Mom 2.’ Leah visits the Central American country with Kailyn in the episode in which Chelsea buys lands for herself. Costa Rica is famous for its exotic natural locales and tropical beaches that attract visitors from around the world.

