Where is The Beast in Me Filmed?

From the mind of Gabe Rotter, Netflix’s ‘The Beast in Me’ is a mystery thriller drama series that centers on a renowned author named Aggie Wiggs, who leads a reclusive life following the untimely and tragic death of her young son. While dealing with grief and loss, the acclaimed author also seems to be going through writer’s block. However, inspiration moves next door in the form of Nile Jarvis, a popular and successful real estate mogul who was once suspected of being involved with his wife’s disappearance.

Curious yet terrified to know the truth about her new neighbor, Aggie inserts herself into the mysterious man’s life and begins a secret investigation. As she hunts for the truth about Nile, she must also deal with demons of her own. Featuring a talented ensemble cast comprising Claire Danes, Matthew Rhys, Brittany Snow, Natalie Morales, Jonathan Banks, Tim Guinee, and David Lyons, the show’s story unfolds mostly around the residential neighborhood where Aggie and Nile live and get to know each other.

The Beast in Me Filming Locations

Production for ‘The Beast in Me’ primarily takes place across New Jersey, especially in Monmouth, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Passaic, and Union Counties. A few portions are also shot in Raleigh, North Carolina. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the suspenseful series got underway in September 2024 and went on for about five months before wrapping up in late January 2025.

Monmouth County, New Jersey

A significant chunk of ‘The Beast in Me’ was lensed in Monmouth County, where the production team primarily set up camp in the borough of Red Bank. In September 2024, they were spotted taping important portions involving a Porsche in the area of East and West Front Street. The entire block was transformed into a film set, with JR’s restaurant at 17 West Front Street redressed as Roberto’s Pizzeria for the series. The 26 West On The Navesink, located at 26 West Front Street, also features in a few scenes. In addition, the Molly Pitcher Inn, situated at 88 Riverside Avenue, served as yet another prominent production location.

Essex County, New Jersey

The filming unit of ‘The Beast in Me’ also utilized the locales of Essex County to shoot pivotal sequences. For instance, the township of Belleville hosted the production of the series, including the area around Cortlandt Street, between Greylock Avenue and Bellavista Avenue. Moreover, Carewell Health Medical Center at 300 Central Avenue in East Orange and the Essex County Airport at 27 Wright Way in Fairfield make appearances in the mystery series.

Several key portions were also taped across the city of Newark, including Washington Street, Mulberry Street, 98 Frelinghuysen Avenue, Halsey Street between Raymond Boulevard and Bleeker Street, and Poinier Street between Frelinghuysen and Sherman Avenues. The production team took over a couple of public parks in Newark, including Branch Brook Park on Lake Street and Independence Park at 218 Van Buren Street, to record numerous outdoor scenes. The areas around the National Newark Building at 744 Broad Street and Unique Design Menswear at 17 Branford Place also served as key shooting sites.

Hudson County, New Jersey

Located on the west bank of the Hudson River, Hudson County also hosted the production of the Netflix series. Various neighborhoods and streets across Jersey City were turned into film sets, including 480 Washington Boulevard, Montgomery Street between Greene and Hudson streets, Jersey Avenue between Newark Avenue and Mercer Street, 5 Harborside Place, and a parking lot on Morgan Street. Furthermore, Mana Contemporary, located at 888 Newark Avenue, and ShopRite Liquors of Jersey City, at 400 Marin Boulevard, feature in the show.

Besides Jersey City, the city of Kearny also hosted the production of ‘The Beast in Me.’ Some of the establishments that make an appearance are Bib’s Auto Parts at 54 Stover Avenue, Hudson County Correctional Center at 30-35 Hackensack Avenue, and Kearny Self Storage at 54 3rd Avenue. In the city of Bayonne, the cast and crew members were spotted at G. Thomas DiDomenico 16th Street Park and 35 West First Street. The production team also made the most of the facilities at Silver Spoon XR Studio at 701 Penhorn Avenue, Unit 2, in the town of Secaucus.

Other Locations in New Jersey

For the purpose of shooting, the filming team of ‘The Beast in Me’ also traveled to several other counties across New Jersey. In Middlesex County, they set up camp in and around the Hazelwood Cemetery at 64 Lake Avenue in the unincorporated community of Colonia and Old Bridge Waterfront Park at 476 Laurence Parkway in the city of South Amboy. During the shooting process, the production team utilized various locales in Passaic County as well, including the former Toys “R” Us headquarters at 1 Geoffrey Way in the township of Wayne and the Former North Jersey Developmental Center at 169 Minnisink Road in the borough of Totowa. Situated in the northern-central part of New Jersey, Union County also hosted the production of the thriller series. Multiple outdoor portions were reportedly shot at the Tamaques Reservation in the town of Westfield and Dreyer Farms at 831 Springfield Avenue in the township of Cranford.

Raleigh, North Carolina

Additional portions were also seemingly lensed in and around the capital city of North Carolina — Raleigh. In the establishing shots, you are likely to spot a few landmarks and places of interest in the backdrop, such as the North Carolina State University Memorial Belltower, the Raleigh Convention Center, PNC Plaza, FNB Tower, Red Hat Tower, and more. Apart from ‘The Beast in Me,’ Raleigh has been featured in numerous films, including ‘Abandoned,’ ‘Walk Through the Valley,’ ‘The Delicate Art of the Rifle,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ and ’17 Days.’

Read More: Where Was Bugonia Filmed? All Shooting Locations