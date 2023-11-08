The Buccaneers: All Filming Locations Revealed

Adapted from the unfinished eponymous novel by Edith Wharton, Apple TV+’s ‘The Buccaneers’ is a British period drama series created by Katherine Jakeways. Set in the 1870s, the plot centers upon a group of attractive young American women who find themselves fitting into the tight corsets while looking for posh English husbands and respectable titles for themselves.

This leads to the clash of two distinct cultures, both of which have different approaches to tradition. Featuring mesmerizing performances from a talented ensemble cast comprising Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, and Imogen Waterhouse, the historical drama between the American girls unfolds in New York, London and Cornwall, but it is not filmed in any of these places.

Where is The Buccaneers Filmed

‘The Buccaneers’ is filmed in Spain and Scotland, especially in Madrid, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Perthshire, Berwickshire, and several other locations across Scotland. As per reports, principal photography for the debut season of the period show got underway in March 2022 and seemingly wrapped up in the summer of the same year.

Madrid, Spain

The production team traveled to the capital of Spain — Madrid — where they kicked off the shooting for the debut season of ‘The Buccaneers.’ They set up camp in several neighborhoods and streets and utilize the locales across the city to lens quite a few crucial scenes.

Glasgow, Scotland

In order to tape most of the scenes set in 1870s New York City, the filming unit of ‘The Buccaneers’ takes over the city of Glasgow. To be specific, Cochrane Street is used to depict Manhattan’s popular Fifth Avenue while St. Vincent Street doubles as an entrance into Madison Avenue. On the other hand, the interiors of the Glasgow City Chambers at 82 George Square stand in for Grosvenor House in London. Moreover, numerous sequences are lensed in and around the Cloisters at Glasgow University.

Edinburgh, Scotland

Additional portions of ‘The Buccaneers’ are also recorded in and around Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland. The production team even turns the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) building at 46-48 Moray Place in Edinburgh into a film set to tape multiple pivotal sequences for the drama series.

Other Locations in Scotland

For shooting purposes, the cast and crew members of ‘The Buccaneers’ also travel to other locations across Scotland, including the historic counties of Perthshire and Berwickshire. The sites that serve as production locations in Perthshire are Scone Palace, Murthly Castle, and Tigh Na Blair Farm at Comrie near Crieff. When it comes to the filming sites in Berwickshire, they include Manderston House in Duns, Carolside House and Gardens in Earlston, St Abb’s Head in Eyemouth, and Cove Harbour Cottage in Cockburnspath, which served as the exterior of a Cornish Inn in ‘The Buccaneers.’

Other than the two counties, several other castles, landmarks, and properties hosted the production of the British series. For instance, the cast and crew members utilize the premises of Touch House in Stirling, Preston Hall in Pathhead, Midlothian, Drumlanrig Castle & Gardens on the Queensberry Estate in Dumfries and Galloway, Hopetoun House near South Queensferry, Seacliff Beach near North Berwick in East Lothian, and the Barnbougle Castle at Dalmeny Estate in South Queensferry.

There are a number of other prominent production locations that you might be able to spot through each episode. They are the Culzean Castle in Ayrshire, Gosford House in Longniddry, East Lothian, the Portencross Castle in West Kilbride, Ayrshire, Stichill Linn, Arniston House in Gorebridge, Midlothian, Newhailes House in Musselburgh, East Lothian, Barnbougle Castle on Dalmeny Estate, South Queensferry, and Ardverikie Castle in Kinloch Laggan, Newtonmore, Inverness-shire.

