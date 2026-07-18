Where Was The Death of Robin Hood Filmed?

Adapted from the 17th-century ballad ‘Robin Hood’s Death,’ ‘The Death of Robin Hood’ is a period thriller drama movie written and directed by Michael Sarnoski. Having lived a life full of bloodshed, Robin Hood is now an aged legend struggling to confront his violent past while living as a recluse. After enduring a critical injury during a battle, which he believed would be his last, Robin Hood gets a shot at salvation after he crosses paths with a mysterious woman and an orphaned young girl in a priory. The protagonist’s adventurous tale leads him to take refuge at the priory as he journeys across rugged, chilling landscapes that complement the dark, violent past of Robin Hood.

The Death of Robin Hood Filming Locations

‘The Death of Robin Hood’ was filmed entirely in Ireland, especially in Belfast, County Down, and County Antrim. According to reports, principal photography for the thriller film got underway in early February 2025 and continued for just over 30 days or so before wrapping up in late March of the same year. Hugh Jackman, who portrays the titular character, shared a few words of appreciation for the cast and crew members after the conclusion of the shooting process. He stated, “There is a depth, a camaraderie and a spirit to the entire cast and crew of The Death of Robin Hood. Thank you for this wonderful experience. It is an honor and a privilege. Thank you Ireland!!! Your beauty knows no bounds.”

Belfast, Ireland

A major chunk of ‘The Death of Robin Hood’ was lensed in Belfast, the capital city of Northern Ireland. To be specific, the cast and crew members set up camp at the Belfast Harbour Studios on Dargan Road in order to tape several pivotal sequences under a controlled environment. Spread across 107,000 square feet of purpose-built sound stages, the film studio is also home to production offices, workshops, and other amenities necessary to bring projects of varying range and scale to life. It thus offered the production team of the Hugh Jackman starrer a controlled environment and first-rate facilities to create the visual canvas for the gripping narrative.

Other Locations in Northern Ireland

For the purpose of shooting, the filming unit of the Michael Sarnoski directorial also traveled to several other Northern Ireland areas, including the Silent Valley Reservoir. The scenes shot in the reservoir feature the Mourne Mountains in the backdrop. The production team also took over the village of Glenram, situated in County Antrim, where they taped numerous key portions for ‘The Death of Robin Hood.’ Moreover, the Murlough Bay served as yet another prominent production location for the period thriller movie, with the Irish Sea seemingly featuring in the backdrop.

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Michael Sarnoski revealed that the mud scenes were shot in actual mud, despite having stage mud. He added, “…We didn’t have to use it because it started pouring rain. We were in a field with a foot deep of mud, and he (Hugh Jackman) let us bury his face in the mud. He was like, ‘I hope I don’t get an eye infection,’ but he was there for it. His beard would fall off in the middle of it, and we would just stick it back on with mud. I know for a fact that it was one of the hardest shoot days he’s ever had, but he was just raring to go. He was like, ‘No, we’re going to get this.'”

Speaking about the action scenes set at the farm, the filmmaker stated, “…Everything at the farm we shot over three days. There are three pretty hefty action scenes there, and each one of those had a night to shoot. These are scenes that Hugh would’ve shot for weeks on a Marvel movie, but we shot the three of them [across three nights]. So we couldn’t have done it without him being so supportive and prepared. He would then have to turn around the next day and do some super contained emotional scene that would make the crew sob. The guy is just incredible.”

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