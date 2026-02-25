Where is The Greatest Average American Filmed?

Created by Nate Bargatze and John Quinn, ABC’s ‘The Greatest Average American’ is a reality game show that lives up to its name, rewarding contestants for being perfectly average. In the celebratory and hilarious format, the participants must face one another in a series of laugh-out-loud challenges and trivia. The contestant who guesses accurately how an average American thinks and lives is deemed the winner of the round. By the end, one worthy average American is not only crowned the Greatest Average American but also earns the chance to win the grand cash prize — $67, 920, which is the average American’s salary. Hosted by Nate Bargatze, the uniquely formatted competition takes place in a well-lit stage surrounded by a live audience.

The Greatest Average American Filming Locations

‘The Greatest Average American’ was filmed entirely in Tennessee, particularly in Nashville. From what we can tell, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality series seemingly got underway in November 2025 and wrapped up in December of the same year. One of the contestants, Anahita Amirpour, opened up about her experience participating in the show as the premiere date approached. She stated, “I could not have asked for a better crew, fellow contestants or host to be a part of! My entire time there was spent laughing with other contestants, being taken care of by the amazing crew, and having the greatest time with our host Nate Bargatze!”

Nashville, Tennessee

The taping of ‘The Greatest Average American’ takes place extensively in Nashville, Tennessee. To be specific, the production team settled on Nashville Municipal Auditorium as a filming spot for the reality television series. Situated at 417 4th Avenue North in the downtown area of the city, the iconic exhibition hall turned indoor sports and concert arena is a world-renowned venue. Its classic blend of mid-century design and urban functionality, with its expansive floorspace, seating spanning 9000, high ceilings, etc., makes it an ideal setting for constructing an interior set-up for a show like ‘The Greatest Average American’ that celebrates the aesthetic of an average American life.

Since October 1962, Nashville Municipal Auditorium has hosted a wide range of events, ranging from sports like basketball, gymnastics, ice hockey, wrestling, etc. to musical concerts of icons such as Elvis Presley, The Rolling Stones, Herman’s Hermits, KISS, Fleetwood Mac, and Widespread Panic. Aside from these, many trade shows and circus events have also been conducted in the arena. Interestingly, in conversation with The National News Desk, comedian and host Nate Bargatze highlighted that the local culture of a city helps with audience connection and explained why filming in his hometown (Nashville) felt authentic to him.

“When I first started here in New York City, everybody’s kind of doing jokes essentially about New York City when you’re first starting,” he said. Nate continued, “And so then you’re like, well, that’s not going to work in, you know, Columbus, Ohio. Getting out of this element and going home, it kind of was a balance.” He got further candid about the reason behind his excitement, stating: “I love Nashville I wanted to raise my daughter at home, around family. This game show is a big reason. I wanted people to want to be on it and come see our city we’re a city that’s growing very fast, and we welcome you to come.” Nashville not only offers the production team of ‘The Greatest Average American’ an ideal setting but also Southern charm, accessibility, skilled local technicians, and a familial cultural vibe.

