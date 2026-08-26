Where Was The Last Sunrise Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Based on the eponymous 2025 novel written by Anna Todd, Prime Video’s ‘The Last Sunrise’ is a romantic drama movie that centers on Oriah “Ry” Pera, a college student in her 20s living with a chronic illness and her doting yet overprotective mother, Isolde. When Isolde’s job takes her to Spain, Ry accompanies her, unaware that the summer vacation will change her life forever. While enjoying her temporary freedom, the young woman crosses paths with a bold and charming local named Julián.

As they keep running into each other across the Spanish island, they end up falling head over heels in love. However, Ry’s worsening health condition and deeply buried family secrets threaten to come between her and her heart’s true desire. Helmed by Carlson Young, the tale of romance unfolds on the island of Mallorca, where its picturesque setting reflects the change in Ry’s life brought about by the introduction of Julián.

The Last Sunrise Filming Locations

Production on ‘The Last Sunrise’ took place primarily in Spain, particularly in Mallorca. According to reports, principal photography for the Prime Video production commenced in August 2025 and wrapped up after a month or so in September of the same year. The author, Anna Todd, shared a few words of appreciation for the makers who brought her book to life. She stated, “Watching this incredible cast embody the characters who’ve lived in my head for so long is pure magic. The energy on set has been nothing short of electric—every laugh, every late night, every spark of creativity reminds me why we tell stories. This film is truly full of a dream team, dreamy locations, and tons of heart.”

Mallorca, Spain

The production team of ‘The Last Sunrise’ added a layer of authenticity to the narrative by taping most of the pivotal sequences on location on the island of Mallorca, which is the largest of Spain’s Balearic Islands. Making the most of the island’s scenic and coastal areas, the cast and crew members filled the visual canvas of the romantic drama. For instance, Sa Fortaleza de Pollença is the historic, luxurious property that doubles as the resort where Ry stays with her mother, Isolde, during the summer.

Spread across 87,000 square meters, the historic fortress is located near the Port de Pollença and consists of several luxurious rooms, lush gardens, multiple swimming pools, a helipad, and various amenities. From what we can tell, the filming unit also set up camp in the small coastal village of Deià and the municipality of Valldemossa. During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Maia Reficco, who portrays Ry, described it as one of the top two shoots of her life. “It really was very special. Fernando (Lindez) and I became really close through getting to explore the island (of Mallorca), so definitely going to hidden beaches all over with him. And we went out a lot. We went out and had fun.”

Talking about her favorite moment on set, she elaborated, “I would say a favorite memory of mine is actually on the first Sunday that Fernando and I … we met for the camera read, but then when he got to New York, I was there already. And it took us a couple of days to actually get along, funny enough. We weren’t really vibing. And then on a Saturday, we went to this party together and we were like, “Yo, you rock. No, you rock.” And from then on, we became best friends. And the next day we hung out, had lunch and went to this random beach that was an hour away, and we did this whole ordeal. And I think that’s what really bonded us.”

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