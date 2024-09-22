Where Was The Voice Season 26 Filmed?

Adapted from ‘The Voice of Holland,’ NBC’s ‘The Voice‘ is the American version of the eponymous franchise created by John de Mol. The singing competition series follows a bunch of aspiring musicians as they compete against one another across four different stages — Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts, and Live Performance Shows. Along the way, the four assigned coaches of the contestants review their peformances and work on making one of their selected contestants win the competition.

The 26th edition of ‘The Voice’ was hosted by the entertaining and lively Carson Daly, while the coaching panel consisted of some new and old names — Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Michael Bublé, and Snoop Dogg. This season followed the same pattern as previous rounds, with the winner taking home the grand cash prize of $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group. Given the illuminated interior setting and the stage, questions regarding the actual shooting site arise in the minds of the viewers.

The Voice Season 26 Filming Locations

Besides the format, ‘The Voice’ season 26 also followed the same pattern as several of its previous seasons when it came to the shooting site and conducted its filming in Los Angeles County, California. As per reports, the principal photography for the 26th edition of the long-running singing competition got underway in July 2024 and wrapped up after a month or so in August of the same year. Many auditioners took to social media to share their experience of being a part of ‘The Voice’ season 26. Cassidy Lee wrote, “Feeling so grateful!! Thank you all so much for your support. This was such an incredible experience and I can’t wait to take you on this journey with me.”

Universal Studios, Los Angeles

Los Angeles became the primary production location of another round of ‘The Voice,’ as the prospective singers in season 26 competed from the Blind Auditions to the Live Performance Shows. The filming unit took over one of the many sound stages on the Universal Studios Lot and customized it to accommodate the taping of the show flawlessly. Situated at 100 Universal City Plaza in Universal City, the studio has been home to many previous seasons of the NBC series as it provides the production team with all the necessary amenities during the shooting process.

Housing over 40 sound stages within the premises, the film studio also consists of a backlot with many exterior sets like Central Park, Colonial Street, Bates Motel, and various alleys. Furthermore, it has dressing rooms, rehearsal halls, a well-furnished production office space, and more. Other reality shows that have utilized the facilities of the Universal Studios Lot include ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘Last Comic Standing,’ and ‘The Biggest Loser.’

Read More: Is The Voice Scripted?