Where Was The Woman in Cabin 10 Filmed?

An adaptation of the eponymous best-selling novel written by Ruth Ware, Netflix’s ‘The Woman in Cabin 10’ is a psychological thriller drama movie that chronicles the journey of a travel journalist named Laura “Lo” Blacklock, who is sent to a luxury cruise ship to cover the maiden voyage of the lavish yacht as part of her assignment. In the late hours of one night, she witnesses a passenger being thrown overboard. When the writer tries to inform the crew members of the vessel about the same, nobody believes her, as all the guests and crew are accounted for.

As curiosity takes over her, Laura decides to take matters into her own hands and get to the bottom of the mystery. However, while searching for answers, she loses focus on her travel assignment and puts her own life at risk instead. Helmed by Simon Stone, the whodunnit film features stellar performances from a talented ensemble cast comprising Keira Knightley, Guy Pearce, Art Malik, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, and Hannah Waddingham. Since most of the story unfolds inside the cruise ship, the claustrophobia heightens the tension surrounding the mystery.

The Woman in Cabin 10 Filming Locations

Initially, ‘The Woman in Cabin 10’ was supposed to be shot in a different country altogether. Due to some undisclosed reasons, the shoot then moved to England, where Dorset and Kent served as the primary production locations. According to reports, principal photography for the thriller got underway in September 2024 and continued for a couple of months before seemingly wrapping up by the end of November of the same year.

Dorset, England

A majority of the pivotal sequences for ‘The Woman in Cabin 10’ were lensed in the ceremonial county of Dorset, situated in South West England. Specifically, the production team took over the Portland Port and its surrounding areas, including the Isle of Portland, to shoot several key scenes. An 83-meter-long yacht called Savannah doubled for the luxury yacht in the film. The filmmaker, Simon Stone, admitted that it took a lot to obtain the necessary permission to use the vessel for filming the movie. The eight cabins of the $150 million ship were shared by the 70-person crew, who had to be extra careful and respectful about where they kept their equipment.

Simon told People, “We had different shoes for inside and different shoes for outside and we had to take our shoes off. It was all very crazy.” The fact that the cast and crew were stuck inside the same yacht for hours every day meant that they “all got along really well with each other.” He added, “They got really close and connected. It was great to have that unified experience. In a studio or on a film set, you’ve often got these trailers that everyone can disappear to, and that’s a good thing because you need your own space. But the benefit in the other direction of these people being an ensemble was huge in terms of how easy and believable the performances are.”

Kent, England

For the purpose of shooting, the filming unit of ‘The Woman in Cabin 10’ also traveled to Kent, a ceremonial county situated in South East England. Keira Knightley and the rest of the cast and crew members set up camp in and around The Reservoir, also known as the Fairbourne Reservoir East, a modern mansion located in rural Kent’s Harrietsham. Doubling for a house in Norway for the film, the property was formerly a 1930s water reservoir, but now it houses five bedrooms and five bathrooms spread across six acres of private land. The mansion has hosted the production of a few projects, including ‘The 355‘ and a couple of episodes of ‘Black Mirror.’

