Where Was Black Mirror Season 6 Filmed?

Created by Charlie Brooker, Netflix’s ‘Black Mirror‘ is a British anthology series that includes episodes of different genres, most of which are set in the near future dystopian world with a touch of science fiction. Loosely inspired by the sci-fi horror anthology series ‘The Twilight Zone,’ the mystery drama show explores some twisted themes and instincts associated with complex human minds. So, we can expect nothing less from the sixth installment of the show.

In season 6, there are reportedly five episodes — ‘Joan is Awful,’ ‘Loch Henry,’ ‘Beyond the Sea,’ ‘Mazey Day,’ and ‘Demon 79.’ Owing that ‘Black Mirror’ is an anthology series, episodes of the sixth season are set in different settings and hence, feature a variety of different locations. So, if you are curious to find out all about the actual filming sites of ‘Black Mirror’ season 6, you might be interested in what we have to share regarding the same!

Black Mirror Season 6 Filming Locations

‘Black Mirror’ season 6 was filmed in England, Scotland, and Spain, particularly in East Sussex, Crowthorne, Greater London, Glasgow, Argyll and Bute, and the province of Málaga. Principal photography for the sixth iteration of the anthology series commenced in June 2022 under the working title ‘Red Book.’ Now, without wasting any time, let us take you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix series!

East Sussex, England

The episode involving Aaron Paul in season 6 was lensed in East Sussex, the ceremonial and non-metropolitan county situated in South East England. The production team set up camp in the small town of Rye, especially The Old Grain Store in Strand, for shooting many pivotal sequences. They reportedly transformed the cafe into a fictional shop called Al’s Bait and Tackle, which looked like an angling shop. One of the antique shops in the area was also seemingly turned into a bookshop for the episode.

Other Locations in England

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘Black Mirror’ season 6 also traveled to other locations across England, including Greater London. Besides that, the large village of Crowthorne provides a suitable backdrop for the sci-fi show’s typical combination of social commentary and technology. The house seen in the first episode of the sixth round is the one situated around New Wokingham Road & Duke’s Ride in Crowthorne.

Scotland

Several important portions of the sixth installment of ‘Black Mirror’ were taped across Scotland, including in the city of Glasgow and the town of Coatbridge. In September 2022, locals and passersby spotted the cast and crew members of the anthology series recording numerous key scenes for season 6 in and around Main Street of the town of Inveraray. Most of the businesses on the street were decorated with signage while the streets were lined with vintage cars to make it seem like the appropriate timeline in which the story is set.

Province of Málaga, Spain

A significant chunk of ‘Black Mirror’ season 6 was lensed in the province of Málaga, particularly in Costa del Sol and San Pedro Alcántara. Reportedly, in June 2022, the production team was spotted filming various sequences for the sixth season on location in the town of Estepona and the city of Marbella. Moreover, they even utilized the facilities of Loasur Studios at Ctra. de Mijas, Km. in Coín.

Covering an area of 20,000 square meters, the film studio is home to four different sound stages, recording studios, post-production facilities, dressing rooms, storage areas, and more. All these amenities make it a suitable production location for different kinds of film and TV projects.

