Netflix’s ‘The Circle’ is a reality competition series and social experiment where personalities, status, and strategies collide as contestants attempt to flirt, befriend, and catfish their way to popularity and $100,000. Though the players all move into the same building for this game, they reside in separate apartments, only exclusively communicating through the profiles they’ve created on a specially-designed social media app for the show.

The anonymity aspect allows the participants to hide their true identities and portray themselves as whoever they choose — an edited version of themselves or someone else entirely. During this competition, the players rank one another, and the lowest-rated ones are at risk of being sent home. So now, with the second season of this series having aired, let’s find out how you can apply for ‘The Circle,’ shall we?

Where to Sign Up For The Circle? How to Join The Circle Cast?

In ‘The Circle,’ like in every other reality television show, the cast members are entirely isolated from the online and outside world. Thus, the selection process for them is extremely comprehensive. After all, once someone is signed up, the producers become responsible for their overall well-being. So, every aspect of a prospective participant’s personal and professional life is looked into before they’re selected to avoid or prepare for any possible problems that may arise.

However, the good news is that anyone can apply to be on ‘The Circle.’ If you think that you’re brave, confident, and authentic enough to win the hearts of your peers and, in turn, $100,000, you can head on over to ‘The Circle’s casting website and register online right now. As per the official site, the closing date to submit your application to be a part of a possible future season for the United States of America’s version of this one-of-a-kind series is October 2, 2021.

There are only three eligibility requirements: you must be 18 or older, you must be a resident, or, at least, have the legal right to reside in America, and you must not be a current or previous employee or be an immediate relative of anyone employed by any company within the All 3 Media Group and/or the Motion Content Group. Similarly, ‘The Circle’ is also taking applications for a future season of the British version of the show.

Read More: