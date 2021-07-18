‘100 Foot Wave‘ is a six-part documentary directed by Chris Smith. It chronicles surfer Garrett McNamara’s journey to the small town of Nazaré, Portugal, and his ambition of surfing atop a 100-foot tall sea wave. The docuseries highlights the various challenges faced by McNamara in his quest and the impact he has on the small town. If you enjoy learning about inspirational figures or adventure sports, ‘100 Foot Wave’ should appeal to you, and here’s where you can stream it online.

What Is 100 Foot Wave About?

In ‘100 Foot Wave,’ Garrett McNamara, an American professional surfer, searches for the world’s biggest wave. His ambition is to conquer a 100-foot tall wave. He relentlessly searches for such a wave and tracks storms alongside his team. His search leads him to the town of Nazaré, Portugal. Not only does McNamara find such a wave off the coast of Nazaré, but the town also becomes like a home to the surfer. With the help of the locals, McNamara transforms the town into one of the premium surfing destinations in the world.

Is 100 Foot Wave On Netflix?

Netflix’s expansive content library that is second to none currently does not house ‘100 Foot Wave.’ Should you wish to immerse yourself in something similar, we recommend ‘Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable,’ about popular surfer Bethany Hamilton’s determination to rise to the top of the sport despite losing her one arm in a shark attack as a teen.

Is 100 Foot Wave On Amazon Prime?

‘100 Foot Wave’ isn’t included in the titles accessible through a basic Amazon Prime subscription. To watch the series on the platform, you’ll need a subscription to the HBO Max add-on. The docuseries might become available to watch on-demand on Amazon Prime in the near future.

Is 100 Foot Wave On Hulu?

‘100 Foot Wave’ isn’t a part of your basic subscription to Hulu. To watch the show on the service, adding HBO Max to your existing Hulu package is mandatory. Alternatively, you can also check out ‘Andy Irons: Kissed by God,’ a documentary about three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons’ struggles with mental health issues and addiction.

Where To Stream 100 Foot Wave Online?

‘100 Foot Wave’ is slated to air on HBO, and you can watch the series on your television screens when it airs on the network, provided you have a cable subscription to the channel. Folks looking to stream the docuseries online can watch it on HBO Max with a paid subscription to the service or HBO Now with the help of your active cable subscription. Another alternative is to opt for any of the live TV streaming services that offer HBO, such as Xfinity, DirecTV, Spectrum, and YouTubeTV. The series may become available on the common VOD platforms to purchase on-demand at a later date.

How To Watch 100 Foot Wave For Free?

Presently, the only way to watch ‘100 Foot Wave’ is with a paid subscription to any of the streaming platforms listed above. Therefore, at the moment, there’s no way to stream the series free of cost. We condemn the use of illegal methods and encourage our readers to consume all entertainment content legally and by paying for it.

