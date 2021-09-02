Created by Mike O’Brien, ‘A.P. Bio‘ is a comedy series that follows Dr. Jack Griffin, a former Harvard philosophy professor who is forced to work as a school teacher after he loses his dream job. However, instead of getting disheartened, he vows to take revenge on his arch-enemy, whom he blames for all his misfortunes. The series stars Glenn Howerton as Dr. Jack Griffin, Lyric Lewis as Stef Duncan, Paula Pell as Helen Demarcus, and Patton Oswalt as Principal Ralph Durbin.

It first premiered on February 1, 2018, and is now in its fourth season. With a lot of drama and hilarious action about to unfold, the fans must be curious to learn more about the show’s latest installment. In case you are looking for similar information, we have got you covered.

What is A.P. Bio Season 4 About?

Dr. Jack Griffin is a Harvard philosophy scholar who has been on cloud nine ever since he got his dream job as a professor in one of the most reputable educational institutions in the world. However, one ordinary day, his rival Miles Leonard somehow manages to replace him, and the disgraced professor is forced to return to Toledo, his hometown in Ohio. In order to pay his bills, Jack starts working at the Whitlock High School as an advanced placement biology teacher. However, he has no plans of educating honor-roll students at his disposal and instead plans to use them for his own self-interest.

With his primary objective is to take revenge on his arch-enemy, Miles, in the back of his mind, Jack always finds bizarre and hilarious things for his students to do. We expect that season 4 will not be any different with the disgraced Harvard scholar trying new tricks to tease the school principal. Furthermore, we can expect Jack to finally meet his estranged father, whom he has not seen for over twenty years. It may not be the best idea to introduce him to his class, but if that’s how things turn out, we can expect the latest installment to be a laugh riot.

Is A.P. Bio Season 4 on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for other alternatives since ‘A.P. Bio’ season 4 is not available on the streaming giant. However, we recommend our readers watch ‘Mr. Iglesias’ or ‘The Crew.’

Is A.P. Bio Season 4 on Hulu?

Hulu has a massive catalog of television shows and movies that can keep its subscribers entertained. But unfortunately, ‘A.P. Bio’ season 4 is not part of the platform’s current offerings. You can either check for the show on other platforms or alternatively stream ‘Moone Boy.’

Is A.P. Bio Season 4 on Amazon Prime?

Season 4 of ‘A.P. Bio’ is not accessible on Amazon Prime. However, you can still purchase/ previous seasons of the show here.

Where to Watch A.P. Bio Season 4 Online?

‘A.P. Bio’ season 4 is exclusively accessible on Peacock. People with a subscription can head here to watch the comedy series. The show’s previous seasons are accessible on Video-on-demand platforms such as Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Store, YouTube, and iTunes. If you have an AppleTV+ subscription, then you can head here to watch previous seasons of ‘A.P. Bio.’ Previous episodes of the show are also available on Xfinity.

How to Stream A.P. Bio Season 4 for Free?

You can watch thousands of hours of movies and television shows on Peacock just by signing up. However, not all shows/films are accessible for free, and you may have to get a Premium or Premium Plus subscription, both of which come with a 7-day free trial. So, you can use the offer to stream the show for free, but only if you watch all the episodes in the trial period. We encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online.

