Directed by Jason Woliner, ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm‘ is a comedy film that uses satire to raise social consciousness and expose the absurdity of social and political structures created by human beings for the functioning of society. Starring Sacha Baron Cohen, it delves deeper into present-day issues with an ignorant man at its focus. Curious to know more about the film’s plot or where it can be streamed? You have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Borat Subsequent Moviefilm About?

Several years after he first landed in America to make an in-depth travelogue documentary that encapsulates the country’s society and culture, famous Kazakhstani reporter Borat Sagdiyev finds himself facing a similar challenge. After being called to the office of Premier Nursultan Nazarbayev, Borat is told that he must now redeem himself for his past mistakes. For that, he is tasked with a life-or-death mission to go to America and hand over an exceptional gift to the country’s vice president. However, instead of focusing on his goals, Borat gets distracted by his fifteen-year-old daughter, Tutar, who has other plans.

Now, far more influential, famous, and well-aware of the cultural difference between his country and America, he again begins to delve deeper into the political climate of the United States. The father-daughter duo also begins to understand the global coronavirus pandemic, racism, feminism, and numerous other crucial social issues that plague the modern world. However, in all this chaos and uncertainty, will Borat manage to remember and accomplish his original mission? In case you wish to know how the story unfolds and want to watch the film, here’s all the streaming information that you will need.

Is Borat Subsequent Moviefilm on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for other alternatives as ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ is not available on its platform as of now. However, people looking for other comedy films on the streaming giant can watch ‘Bad Trip.’

Is Borat Subsequent Moviefilm on Hulu?

‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ is not available on Hulu. However, we do suggest streaming ‘The Dictator,’ which revolves around the wild adventure of the absolute ruler of the North African Republic of Wadiya, who he is forced to live like an ordinary person in America.

Is Borat Subsequent Moviefilm on Amazon Prime?

Yes, ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ is available on Amazon Prime. People with a subscription can stream the comedy film here.

Where to Stream Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Online?

‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ is only available on Amazon Prime as of now, and it can’t be streamed on any other platforms, nor can it be rented or purchased.

How to Watch Borat Subsequent Moviefilm for Free?

Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial to its new customers. You can watch the movie for free, provided you are a first-time subscriber, and you stream the film during the trial period. However, we encourage our readers to stream their favorite shows and movies online only after paying for them.

