‘Chicago Med’ is a medical drama series created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead. It revolves around the staff of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, who work tirelessly to provide the best medical care to their patients. The series is the third installment in the ‘Chicago’ franchise and distinguishes itself from other similar shows through its gripping narrative that raises poignant questions about the state of the health care sector. If you are wondering where you can watch the show, we’ve got you covered. Here’s where you can stream ‘Chicago Med’ online.

What is Chicago Med About?

‘Chicago Med’ follows an ensemble of characters that work at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, mainly in the EMergency department. The series showcases the various challenges they face at work and in their personal life. The doctors, nurses, and rest of the staff go through the day-to-day chaos in the emergency room as they handle some of the most critical medical cases in the city. Their dynamic interpersonal relationships often complicate their professional lives and vice versa as the staff tries to fulfill their duties to the best of their capabilities.

Is Chicago Med On Netflix?

Netflix has arguably the best collection of entertainment titles among the variety of streaming services out there. Even though ‘Chicago Med’ isn’t available on the service, there’s plenty of other options for folks looking to stream something similar including, ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ which follows Dr. Meredith Grey and her colleagues as they make life-altering decisions and go through emotionally challenging experiences while saving the lives of their patients.

Is Chicago Med On Amazon Prime?

‘Chicago Med’ isn’t one of the titles Amazon Prime offers as a part of its basic subscription. Still, you can watch the show on the platform on-demand. To buy the episodes, head here. Alternatively, you can stream ‘House‘ about the brash, unsociable, arrogant yet genius physician, Dr. Gregory House, on the streaming service.

Is Chicago Med On Hulu?

‘Chicago Med’ is partially available on Hulu. The streaming service has the show’s sixth season in its catalog. If you are caught up on the previous seasons, you can watch season 6 on Hulu. If you wish to watch something similar, you can check out ‘ER.’

Where to Watch Chicago Med Online?

‘Chicago Med’ is available in its entirety on Peacock TV. You can also purchase the show on VOD platforms such as Google Play, DirecTV (seasons 1, 2 & 6), Microsoft Store, Vudu, Youtube, iTunes, and Apple TV. Certain episodes are also available to stream on live TV streaming services such as Xfinity, Youtube TV, FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and Spectrum. You can also watch the show’s latest sixth season on NBC’s official website or the NBC app by logging in using your active cable subscription. Additionally, the first five seasons of the show are available on IMDB TV.

How to Stream Chicago Med For Free?

To watch the series completely free of cost, you can sign up for a 7-day free trial of Peacock TV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV, or a 30-day free trial of Hulu. or a 3-day free trial of Sling TV. You can also opt for a free subscription to IMDB TV. However, we encourage our readers to pay for the entertainment they wish to consume.

