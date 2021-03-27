‘City on a Hill’ is a crime drama television series created by Chuck MacLean based on an original idea from Ben Affleck. The series revolves around corrupt FBI officer Jackie Rohr, and newly appointed assistant District Attorney of Boston, DeCourcy Ward, who form an alliance despite their opposing ideologies to deal with Boston’s increasing crime. If you wish to watch this intriguing drama that highlights the crime wave in 90s Boston, here’s where you can stream ‘City on the Hill.’

What is City on a Hill About?

‘City on the Hill’ is an analysis of the increase in violent crimes and corruption in the Boston Police Department during the 90s. It fictionalizes the events leading up to the real-world Boston Miracle program. In the show, Jackie Rohr is a corrupt FBI officer who decides to team up with the new assistant DA, DeCourcy Ward. A man of strong moral code, Ward, is determined to curb crime and corruption while Jackie is only interested in achieving his selfish motives. The duo tries to solve the case of murders related to armored car robberies in Charlestown in season 1. In the second season, they deal with a federal housing project in Roxbury along with drug dealers and gun violence in the city.

Is City on a Hill On Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘City on a Hill’ isn’t currently available for streaming on Netflix. As an alternative, you can watch ‘Peaky Blinders’ about a Birmingham-based gang in the late 1910s, which similarly features plenty of gang violence and morally ambiguous characters.

Is City on a Hill On Amazon Prime?

The first season of ‘City on a Hill’ is available to stream on the service and can be watched with a subscription to Showtime on Amazon Prime. You can watch all the episodes, including season 2, by purchasing them on-demand or by adding Showtime as an add-on to your basic subscription.

Is City on a Hill On Hulu?

‘City on a Hill’ isn’t included in Hulu’s basic subscription. However, you can watch the show on the service with the help of the Showtime add-on. To add Showtime to your Hulu subscription, you can head here.

Where to Watch City on a Hill Online?

All episodes of ‘City on a Hill’ are available to stream on Showtime’s official website. You can also stream the show on live TV streaming services such as SlingTV, Xfinity, DirecTV, YouTube TV, Spectrum, and Fubo TV, provided you have subscribed to Showtime on the services. All episodes of the show can be purchased to watch on-demand on VOD platforms such as Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube.

How to Stream City on a Hill For Free?

There’s a myriad of ways to stream ‘City on a Hill’ for free. First of all, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Showtime’s subscription and watch the show online for free. You can also signup for a 7-day free trial of Showtime on Amazon Prime and FuboTV or a 3-day free trial of SlingTV to stream the show absolutely free of cost.

