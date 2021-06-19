Starring Kristen Robek, Ali Liebert, Mattreya Scarrwener, and Jonathan Hawley Purvis, ‘Cradle Did Fall‘ is a crime–drama movie that revolves around a disingenuous photographer’s evil schemes and the horror that unfolds when she put those plans into action. Curious to learn more about the film’s plot or where it can be streamed? You have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Cradle Did Fall About?

Juliette Parker, a young aspiring photographer looking to establish herself in the profession, offers free photoshoots for babies. She posts ads on Facebook hoping to attract the attention of expecting women or mothers with young children in order to kick start her career as soon as possible. After several attempts, she finally manages to get the attention of Elysia Miller, who readily accepts her offer and even invites Juliette to her home.

She tells Elysia that the free photoshoots will help her build her portfolio, which will ultimately fetch her clients who are willing to pay for her services. Juliette’s plans seem realistic, and her eagerness to work convinces Elysia that she can be trusted. Unfortunately, little does she know then that her new friend has sinister plans that will prove too costly for her.

On one occasion, after having won Elysia’s trust, Juliette visits her home with her teenage daughter. Interestingly, she brings hot-baked cupcakes for her client, and as soon as Elysia eats them, Juliette finally begins to show her true colors. Now, with her child’s life in grave danger, will Elysia be able to stop Juliette before it’s too late? In order to find out, you must watch ‘Cradle Did Fall’ and here’s how you can do that.’

Is Cradle Did Fall on Netflix?

Netflix has an impressive catalog of movies, but unfortunately, ‘Cradle Did Fall’ is not accessible on the platform as of now. However, people with a subscription can still stream similar movies like ‘Abducted in Plain Sight‘ or ‘Kidnapping Stella.’

Is Cradle Did Fall on Hulu?

You can stream ‘Cradle Did Fall’ on Hulu + Live TV when it releases on Lifetime. People with a basic subscription can alternatively watch ‘Prisoners,’ ‘Hounds of Love,’ or ‘The Guilty.’

Is Cradle Did Fall on Amazon Prime?

‘Cradle Did Fall’ is unlikely to arrive on Amazon Prime as video-on-demand anytime soon. Prime subscribers can stream ‘Dormant‘ or ‘Dark, Almost Night.’

Where to Watch Cradle Did Fall Online?

You can watch ‘Cradle Did Fall’ on Lifetime’s official website if you have a subscription. The movie can also be streamed on Live TV streaming platforms such as SlingTV, DirecTV, Philo, and FuboTV.

How to Stream Cradle Did Fall for Free?

Hulu + LiveTV, Philo, and FuboTV all come with a seven-day free trial. So, you can stream the crime drama for free, provided you are a first-time subscriber. However, we encourage our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume online.

Read More: Is Cradle Did Fall Based On a True Story?