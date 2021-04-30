Created by Bert V. Royal, ‘Cruel Summer’ is a mystery drama series that revolves around the obsession of Jeanette, a young teenager, which leads her down a perilous path of crime and deception. ‘Cruel Summer’ is a teenage soap with dark elements of mystery, crime, obsession, and intrigue. Curious to know more about the show’s plot or where it can be streamed? You have come to the right place; here’s everything you need to know.

What is Cruel Summer About?

In the 1990s, Jeanette Turner, an ordinary teenager, meets Kate Wallis, one of the most beautiful and popular girls in a small Texas town. She is mesmerized by Kate’s persona and seeks her approval more than anything else in the world. Kate is subsequently kidnapped, and strangely, the socially awkward, shy Jeanette replaces her as the most popular girl in town. Not only that, she even dates Kate’s boyfriend and gets closer to her friends. But when Kate returns, Jeanette’s world is turned upside down as she is accused of knowing her whereabouts.

As both girls accuse each other of horrible crimes, the truth becomes even more complicated to fathom, leaving viewers torn between Kate’s and Jeanette’s version of the story. But who is the real victim? Is it possible for Jeanette to plan and execute an elaborate scheme to kidnap Kate and snatch her popularity, friends, and everything else? But if she didn’t do anything, what can be Kate’s motivation to defame her? To find out how the mysterious story unfolds, you must watch ‘Cruel Summer,’ and here’s how you can do that.

Is Cruel Summer on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for other alternatives as ‘Cruel Summer’ is not available on the platform as of now. However, viewers looking for a similar show can alternatively stream ‘The Innocent Man,’ ‘Strong Island,’ and ‘Amanda Knox.’

Is Cruel Summer on Hulu?

Yes, ‘Cruel Summer’ is available on Hulu. People with a subscription can enjoy the mystery drama series here.

Is Cruel Summer on Amazon Prime?

‘Cruel Summer’ is available on Amazon Prime but as video-on-demand. You can head here to either rent or purchase the series. Prime subscribers can additionally watch similar productions like ‘Black Sun,’ ‘Spiral,’ and ‘The Mark of Angels – Miserere.’

Where to Watch Cruel Summer Online?

You can stream ‘Cruel Summer’ on the official website of Freeform. The series is available on VOD platforms like iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube. ‘Cruel Summer’ can also be streamed on SlingTV, FuboTV, AppleTV, Spectrum, and Xfinity.

How to Stream Cruel Summer for Free?

Hulu offers a 30-day free trial for its first-time subscribers. You can stream the show for free on the platform, provided you do so in the trial period. However, we encourage our readers to pay for the content they consume online.

