‘Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil’ is a four-part musical documentary about pop-star Demi Lovato’s life and her struggles with drugs. The tumultuous period in her life is captured in the documentary and follows the singing icon and former Disney star’s journey overcoming her troubles. It is directed by Michael D. Ratner and succeeds Lovato’s previous documentary ‘Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated’ (released in 2017). If you wish to watch this documentary, here’s where you can stream it.

What is Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil About?

Demi Lovato is a singer, songwriter, and actress who rose to fame at an early age, thanks to her time as one of Disney Channel’s stars. The documentary details various aspects of the singer’s life, from her career to personal problems, but mainly focuses on Demi’s struggles with drug addiction in the period between 2017 and 2020. It also sheds light on the near-fatal drug overdose she faced in 2018. The documentary provides the perspective of Lovato and those close to her about her struggles with drugs, the overdose, the events leading up to it, and her life post the incident.

Is Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil on Netflix?

‘Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil’ isn’t a part of Netflix’s entertainment library. As an alternative, you choose to stream ‘Miss Americana: Taylor Swift,’ a documentary about one of the most popular female singers of this century and the impact of her music.

Is Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime currently doesn’t offer ‘Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil’ as a part of its subscription or on-demand. Alternatively, you can stream ‘Evolution Of: Demi Lovato,’ a 2014 documentary about the singer, chronicling her life and career.

Is Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil on Hulu?

‘Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil’ isn’t currently available on Hulu. However, should you wish to stream a similar documentary about the struggles of a different child star, you can watch ‘Kid 90’ (a documentary about the experiences of actress Soleil Moon Frye, who grew up in Hollywood during the 90s).

Where to Watch Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil Online?

In the recent past, YouTube has added an impressive amount of musical documentaries featuring some of the biggest names in the industry. ‘Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil’ is another addition to the long list of YouTube Original documentaries. It is available to stream online on YouTube Premium, on Demi Lovato’s official YouTube Channel, as is the previous documentary ‘Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated.’ You can check out both documentaries here.

How to Stream Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil For Free?

You can watch the YouTube Original documentary ‘Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil’ for free by signing-up for the first-month-free trial of YouTube Premium. Only first-time subscribers can avail the 30-day trial offer.

