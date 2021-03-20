‘Doctor Who: Fury From the Deep’ is an animated reproduction of the episodes of the original British science fiction television series ‘Doctor Who.’ As fans of the series might be aware, many episodes of the classic show are missing from BBC archives as they were erased between 1967 and 1978 for various reasons. However, these episodes survived in part thanks to the fans who recorded the audios and preserved them.

A part of these missing episodes is the sixth series of the fifth season of ‘Doctor Who’ titled ‘Fury From the Deep,’ which was reproduced as an animated series using the audio from the original episodes. Irrespective if you are a fan of ‘Doctor Who,’ the series is an important part of the history of television shows. If you wish to experience this blast from the past series and appreciate its historical significance, here’s where you can watch ‘Doctor Who: Fury From the Deep.’

What is Doctor Who: Fury From the Deep About?

In ‘Doctor Who: Fury From the Deep,’ the second Doctor, along with Victoria and Jamie, land in the TARDIS on the eastern coast of England. They investigate the seashore, and the Doctor notices an unusual amount of seaweed on the seashore. He stumbles across a gas pipe which upon closer inspection reveals a faint heartbeat from within. The Doctor and his associates are captured by a gas refiner who runs a network of rigs named Robson. After escaping and learning crucial information from Robson’s second-in-command, Harris, a scientist, the Doctor is convinced there’s a mysterious creature looming within the gas pipeline network. The Doctor and his associates try to uncover what is truly going on at the seashore.

Is Doctor Who: Fury From the Deep On Netflix?

‘Doctor Who: Fury From the Deep’ isn’t available to stream on Netflix. However, we recommend you check out ‘The Twilight Zone,’ an anthology series that showcases a myriad of sci-fi fantasy concepts and is one of the most influential television shows ever made.

Is Doctor Who: Fury From the Deep On Amazon Prime?

The streaming service doesn’t offer ‘Doctor Who: Fury From the Deep’ at the moment, either as part of its basic subscription plan or on-demand. But you can access the episodes by adding AMC+ to your existing Amazon Prime subscription.

Doctor Who: Fury From the Deep On Hulu?

‘Doctor Who: Fury From the Deep’ isn’t a part of Hulu’s collection of entertainment titles. Still, should you wish to enthrall yourself with a sci-fi classic, you can choose to stream ‘The X-Files’, which follows a pair of FBI agents investigating all kinds of strange phenomena.

Where to Watch Doctor Who: Fury From the Deep Online?

Considering there is absolutely no way to watch the original episodes in any form at all, it’s a blessing the animated version of ‘Doctor Who: Fury From the Deep’ is available to stream on AMC Premiere (AMC+), SlingTV, Spectrum, DirecTV, and Xfinity with a subscription. The episodes can also be purchased on iTunes.

How to Stream Doctor Who: Fury From the Deep For Free?

There’s currently no way to watch ‘Doctor Who: Fury From the Deep’ for free, and we advise our readers to honor the historically significant show by watching it legally and paying for it, as they should for all entertainment content.

