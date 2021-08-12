‘Don’t Breathe 2’ is a horror film directed by Rodo Sayagues that serves as a sequel to 2016’s ‘Don’t Breathe.’ Set eight years after the previous movie, the sequel follows Norman Nordstrom, a blind man whose peaceful and quiet life is disrupted when some intruders come looking for the young girl he has formed a bond with. If you are a fan of home invasion horror films with edgy thriller elements, ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ should appeal to you, and here’s where you can watch it online.

What is Don’t Breathe 2 About?

In ‘Don’t Breathe 2,’ Norman Nordstrom, a blind military veteran, is living a quiet and peaceful life. He has found a way to recreate the family that was once taken away from him. His vicious and ruthless side is hidden and buried deep within himself. He lives with Phoenix, a young orphaned girl, and the two share a close bond. However, when a group of kidnappers abducts Phoenix, Norman’s ruthless and sadistic tendencies resurface as he sets on a quest to save Phoenix. Whether or not Norman saves Phoenix and what lengths he must go to do it makes up for the rest of the engaging plot.

Is Don’t Breathe 2 on Netflix?

Netflix’s expansive entertainment library is arguably the best among a variety of streaming services on offer. Sadly, ‘Don’t Breathe 2′ isn’t a part of Netflix’s library. Those looking for something similar to watch can check out ‘Hush‘ about a deaf writer who is terrorized by a masked killer in her isolated house in the woods.

Is Don’t Breathe 2 on Amazon Prime?

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ isn’t a part of the titles Amazon Prime offers as a part of its subscription. The movie might become available on-demand on the service in the near future. Instead, ‘Pet,’ which revolves around the dark sides of a kidnapper and his seemingly hapless victim, should provide you with similar thrills.

Is Don’t Breathe 2 on Hulu?

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ isn’t available on Hulu. If you wish to watch something similar we recommend, ‘False Positive‘ about a pregnant woman who learns sinister truths about her fertility doctor.

Is Don’t Breathe 2 on HBO Max

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ isn’t a part of the HBO Max catalog. As an alternative, you can check out ‘The Empty Man,’ which revolves around an ex-cop who investigates a series of disappearances that could be connected to a supernatural entity.

Where to Watch Don’t Breathe 2 Online?

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ has received an exclusive theatrical release. If you wish to catch the movie at a theater, you can check show timings and book tickets here. The movie is likely to become available on VOD platforms sometime after its theatrical run, so folks hoping to watch it from the comforts of their home will have to remain patient.

How to Stream Don’t Breathe 2 For Free?

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ can only be watched at a theater near you. Therefore, there is no way to watch the movie for free as of now. We also strongly advise our readers to pay for the entertainment content they wish to consume and avoid using illegal methods.

