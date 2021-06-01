TLC’s ‘Doubling Down with the Derricos’ is a reality show that revolves around the eccentric Derrico family and captures the challenges they face as they navigate through day-to-day life. From financial woes to the usual familial conflicts, the series includes everything and familiarizes viewers with every aspect of their life. Curious to learn more about the show or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.

What is Doubling Down with the Derricos About?

Deon Derrico is a forty-nine-year-old real-estate agent who lives in Las Vegas along with his family. He got married to Karen Derrico in 2002, a breastfeeding advocate who took the responsibility of his children on her shoulders. Although the Derricos are pretty ordinary in every other way, what makes them unique is the fact that the couple has fourteen children — two sets of twins, one set of triplets, a set of quintuplets, and two singletons. Raising so many children comes with its own challenges. The couple spends about $2,500 to $3,500 only on groceries.

However, despite the difficulties, they have always stressed that they are blessed to have a big family and are not at all perturbed by the responsibilities. The series familiarizes viewers with the day-to-day struggle of the Derricos and helps them learn more about each one of the family members who have their own unique identity. The reality television show is not only hilarious but also very informative. If you are interested in learning more about Karen and Deon Derrico’s family, then here’s all the streaming information you will need for it.

Is Doubling Down with the Derricos on Netflix?

No, ‘Doubling Down with the Derricos’ is not available on Netflix as of now. However, we recommend our viewers watch ‘Yummy Mummies.’

Is Doubling Down with the Derricos on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers can catch ‘Doubling Down with the Derricos’ on the platform if they have a premium subscription. Check it out here on Hulu + Live TV. Viewers with the basic subscription looking for something similar can stream ‘The Act.’

Is Doubling Down with the Derricos Amazon Prime?

‘Doubling Down with the Derricos’ is available on Amazon Prime as video-on-demand. You can head here to purchase the entire season.

Where to Watch Doubling Down with the Derricos Online?

‘Doubling Down with the Derricos’ is available on video-on-demand platforms such as FandangoNow, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Google Play, YouTube, and iTunes. You can also stream the reality show on Spectrum, DirecTV, AppleTV, Philo, FuboTV, Discovery+, and YoutubeTV. The series is available on TLC’s official website as well.

How to Stream Doubling Down with the Derricos for Free?

FuboTV and Philo offer a seven-day trial for first time-subscribers. So, you can watch the entire show free-of-cost provided you stream it during the trial period. However, we encourage our viewers to stream their favorite shows only after paying for them.

