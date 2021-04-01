‘Every Breath You Take’ is a thriller film about the psychological torture of a psychiatrist and his family at the hands of a mysterious stranger who isn’t exactly who he says he is. It is directed by Vaughn Stein and stars Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Claflin, India Eisley, and Veronica Ferres in the lead roles. If you are intrigued by the film’s dark and twisted premise and wish to know where you can stream this film, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how you can watch ‘Every Breath You Take.’

What is Every Breath You Take About?

‘Every Breath You Take’ revolves around Phillip, a psychiatrist who is reeling from the loss of a patient. A charming stranger and the brother of Phillip’s late patient enters the life of Philip’s family. The seemingly kind James wants to exact revenge on Philip for the death of his sister. He has devious schemes prepared to achieve his goals, and after inducting himself into the lives of Phillip, his wife, and his daughter, James starts to threaten the family. He slowly begins to peel off Phillip’s sanity layer by layer.

Is Every Breath You Take On Netflix?

‘Every Breath You Take’ isn’t a part of Netflix’s large collection of titles that is arguably the best source for all kinds of entertainment. If you are looking for something similar to stream on the service, you can check out ‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer,’ a thriller about a surgeon whose life takes a turn for the worse when a teenager becomes a part of his curated life.

Is Every Breath You Take On Amazon Prime?

‘Every Breath You Take’ isn’t currently available to stream on Amazon Prime as a part of its subscription. But you can rent or purchase it on-demand on Amazon Prime. Alternatively, you can check out ‘Elephant Song,’ a similar movie also focusing on a psychiatrist.

Is Every Breath You Take On Hulu?

Hulu doesn’t currently offer ‘Every Breath You Take’ as a part of its subscription. However, as an alternative, you can watch ‘The Tenant’ (about a lonely man who rents an apartment previously belonging to a girl who committed suicide), a similarly ominous and thrill-inducing movie that will keep you on the edge of your seats.

Where to Watch Every Breath You Take Online?

‘Every Breath You Take’ can be watched in a theatre near you. To check show timings and book your tickets, you can head here. You can also buy or rent the movie on-demand on VOD platforms such as Vudu, Spectrum, DirecTV, Redbox, FandangoNow, iTunes, AppleTV, and Google Play.

How to Stream Every Breath You Take For Free?

‘Every Breath You Take’ is currently only playing in theatres and available to stream on-demand on the VOD platforms mentioned above. Therefore, folks hoping to watch the movie online for free will have to wait for it to be added to a streaming service to possibly stream it free of cost. We also advise our readers to always consume all entertainment content legally and by paying for it.

