Directed by Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, ‘From Cradle To Stage’ is a documentary series that tries to introduce fans to the relationship that their favorite artists share with their mothers. It is based on Virginia Hanlon Grohl’s book ‘From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars.’ In case you wish to know more about it or where it can be streamed, we have got you covered.

What is From Cradle To Stage About?

The emotional and honest series ‘From Cradle To Stage’ features some of the most famous performers in the globe and takes a closer look at their humble beginnings and struggles as they climb to the top of the entertainment world. The fans finally get the chance to learn more about the early childhood of these superstars while delving deeper into the relationship that they share with their mothers and the values that they learned that ultimately helped them deal with success.

The musicians open up about the influence that their mothers, who are often behind the curtains, have had on their careers and the credit that they deserve for standing with them through the thick and thin. In the heart-touching and, at times, tear-jerking documentary, fans get to see their heroes talk about the highs and lows of their careers, motivations, and ambitions for the first time. In case you are excited to watch artists like Pharrell, Miranda, Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds, Brandi, Rush’s Geddy Lee, and Tom Morello speak their hearts out, here’s all the streaming information that you will need for that.

Is From Cradle To Stage on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for other alternatives as ‘From Cradle To Stage’ is currently not part of its otherwise impressive catalog. Viewers looking for similar shows can alternatively stream ‘Miss Americana,’ ‘Quincy,’ or ‘What Happened, Miss Simone?.’

Is From Cradle To Stage on Hulu?

‘From Cradle To Stage’ is not available on Hulu as of now. However, we suggest our readers watch ‘Shine a Light‘ and ‘Neil Young: Heart of Gold.’

Is From Cradle To Stage on Amazon Prime?

‘From Cradle To Stage’ is not part of Amazon Prime’s current offerings. The subscribers of the platform can instead enjoy ‘Madonna and the Breakfast Club,’ ‘Revival: The Sam Bush Story,’ or ‘Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World.’

Where to Watch From Cradle To Stage Online?

‘From Cradle To Stage’ is exclusively available for streaming on Paramount+. The unscripted television series is a Paramount+ original and is unavailable to stream or purchase on other streaming or VOD platforms.

How to Stream From Cradle To Stage for Free?

Fans would be delighted to know that Paramount+ comes with a one-month free trial for first-time subscribers. You can watch the series for free by signing up for the trial period on Paramount+. However, we encourage our readers to pay for the content they consume online.

