‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ is a dark comedy television series that follows a sitcom wife who veers on her own path after getting tired of playing the same role for years. The series is created by Valerie Armstrong and features a format that breaks the conventions of typical sitcoms and tells a subversive tale of women empowerment.

It stars Annie Murphy, Eric Petersen, Mary Hollis Inboden, and Brian Howe in the lead roles. If you are excited to check out this mashup between multi-cam and single-cam shows which makes for an interesting visual style while telling a story of self-discovery, here’s where you can watch ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ online.

What is Kevin Can F**k Himself About?

‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ follows Allison McRoberts, a sitcom wife whose husband is the star of the show. This can be seen as an allegory for gender bias and how it affects a marriage. The series parodies the dorky husband and hot wife trope commonly seen in sitcoms and subverts other such tropes. We learn about Allison’s life and how she is dissatisfied with it. She is going through an existential crisis and decides to finally seize control of her life. Her desire to escape the prison that is her marriage takes Allison down a path that constantly swaps the tacky comedy for a dark drama as Allison plots her revenge.

Is Kevin Can F**k Himself On Netflix?

Netflix has arguably the best collection of entertainment titles among the variety of streaming services out there. Even though ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ isn’t available on the service, there’s plenty of other options for folks looking to stream something similar, like ‘Russian Doll,’ a female-centric dark comedy about a woman stuck in a time loop forced to confront her mortality.

Is Kevin Can F**k Himself On Amazon Prime?

‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ isn’t one of the titles Amazon Prime offers as a part of its basic subscription. Still, you can watch the show on the platform by adding AMC+ to your existing subscription. The series might also become available on-demand soon. Alternatively, you can stream ‘Fleabag,’ which is about a woman’s unrelenting quest to heal from her traumas without losing her swagger.

Is Kevin Can F**k Himself On Hulu?

‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ isn’t available to stream on Hulu, but you can watch to show on the service with a Hulu Live TV subscription. If you wish to watch something similar, we recommend ‘The Orville,’ a parody/ satirical take on the sci-fi genre.

Where to Watch Kevin Can F**k Himself Online?

‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ can be watched online on AMC’s official website with the help of an active cable subscription. The episodes of the show are also available a week in advance of their television premiere on AMC+. Another option is to watch the show with the help of live TV streaming and VOD services such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Vudu, and Spectrum.

How to Stream Kevin Can F**k Himself For Free?

To watch ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ free of cost, you can sign up for a 7-day free trial of AMC+. You can also sign up for a 7-day free trial of Fubo TV, Philo TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV or a 3-day free trial of Sling TV.

