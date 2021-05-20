Created by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt, Marvel’s ‘M.O.D.O.K.’ is a science-fiction superhero show that revolves around a villain’s mid-life crises and his desperate attempts to get his life back on track. The comical misadventures of the eponymous character are entertaining to watch, and if you wish to learn more about its premise or where it can be streamed, you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is M.O.D.O.K. About?

M.O.D.O.K. is a supervillain who aspires to conquer the world someday and rule it as he sees fit. However, despite his best efforts, the conceited villain only tastes defeat in each of his ambitious missions. After the consistent failures and brutal defeats at the hand of superheroes, he is finally removed as the leader of the criminal organization A.I.M. As his company goes bankrupt, M.O.D.O.K. is faced with a mid-life crisis that threatens to take away his dreams from him.

The problems in M.O.D.O.K.’s professional life are aggravated by his crumbling marriage and other personal issues. Although the crisis appears to be too grave to fix, it interestingly opens new opportunities for the supervillain, and he prepares to embark upon his most challenging mission so far. Will M.O.D.O.K. finally be able to realize his evil dreams? Or will he continue to face defeat? In order to find out, you must watch the science-fiction superhero series ‘M.O.D.O.K..’ Here’s all the streaming information that you are going to need for it.

Is M.O.D.O.K. on Netflix?

‘M.O.D.O.K.’ is currently not part of Netflix’s otherwise impressive catalog of animated shows. Viewers looking for a similar series can stream ‘Castlevania,’ which revolves around Dracula’s violent revenge against human beings for the brutal murder of his wife.

Is M.O.D.O.K. on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers can rejoice as Marvel’s ‘M.O.D.O.K.’ is accessible on the platform. If you are one of the subscribers, you can stream the adult animated show here.

Is M.O.D.O.K. on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime subscribers will have to look for other alternatives as ‘M.O.D.O.K.’ is not available on the platform. Fans of the genre can watch ‘Superman Cartoons’ instead.

Where to Watch M.O.D.O.K. Online?

You can stream the adult animated show on Disney+. However, it is currently not available on any other VOD platforms, so you may have to wait if you wish to rent or purchase it.

How to Stream M.O.D.O.K. for Free?

Hulu offers a 30-day free trial, so it’s possible to stream the animated show for free on the platform. But you must be a first-time subscriber and should watch the entire series in the trial period itself. However, we do recommend our readers pay for the content they wish to consume online.

