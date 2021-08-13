Based on The New York Times’s weekly column of the same name, ‘Modern Love‘ is a romantic comedy anthology series that explores stories of love and human connection by delving deeper not only into the positive side of relationships but also the trail and tribulations that come with it. Each anecdote looks at a specific form of love, and each half-hour-long episode gives viewers a deeper understanding of the human bond. Written by John Carney, the anthology series stars Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, Kit Harington, Andy Garcia, among many others. Curious to learn more about its plot or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.

What is Modern Love About?

Love is often complicated, messy, heartbreaking, and can potentially leave a permanent scar on people who fail to draw boundaries at the right time. However, it is not the moments of loss and heartbreak that define human connection and love but the countless ephemeral moments that stand the test of time and etch an indelible mark on one’s soul. These memories communicate with people on the deepest levels and often spur a life-changing decision. ‘Modern Love’ recounts stories of love in its multitude of forms by focusing on these countless moments and provides a heartwarming account of what truly matters.

However, in its honest retelling of such anecdotes, the series does not roam too far away from a realistic portrayal of the messier side of human relationships, but while it does so, the overall message still manages to leave viewers with a lasting feel-good impression. In case the show sounds intriguing and you wish to watch it, then here’s all the streaming information that you are going to need.

Is Modern Love on Netflix?

Netflix has a massive catalog of shows that can keep its viewers entertained, but ‘Modern Love’ is not a part of it. Therefore, people with a subscription to the streaming giant will have to check other platforms, or they can also watch ‘Easy‘ or ‘Friends from College.’

Is Modern Love on Hulu?

‘Modern Love’ is not accessible on Hulu as of now, so subscribers may have to look for other alternatives. However, we recommend our readers stream ‘This Is Us‘ or ‘Normal People.’

Is Modern Love on Amazon Prime?

Yes, ‘Modern Love’ is accessible on Amazon Prime. People with a subscription to the streaming service can head here to watch the show.

Where to Watch Modern Love Online?

‘Modern Love’ is an Amazon Originals series, and it is therefore only on Prime.

How to Stream Modern Love for Free?

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial. So, if you are a first-time subscriber, then you can watch the series for free, provided you do so in the trial period itself. However, we recommend our readers stream their favorite shows and movies online only after paying for them and avoid any illegal means.

