‘Monday’ is a romantic drama movie that revolves around two strangers who meet in a chance encounter at a party and are instantly attracted to each other. After a weekend fling, the two adults must confront the reality on Monday. It is directed by Greek director Argyris Papadimitropoulos and stars Sebastian Stan and Denise Gough in the lead roles. The film has received mixed reviews from critics, but the sizzling chemistry between the lead pair and Papadimitropoulos’ direction has received praise. Fans of indie films, romantic dramas, and Stan’s charismatic screen presence will have a blast watching this movie. If you are interested in knowing how you can watch ‘Monday,’ here’s everything you need to know.

What is Monday About?

‘Monday’ is the story of two thirty-something strangers, Mickey and Chloe, who meet at a party on a hot summer Friday night in Athens. They are quickly attracted to each other and have a passionate weekend fling that begins on a Saturday. Soon they decide to commit to a relationship and go from one booze-addled, fun-filled weekend of partying to another. The inevitability of Monday looms large as Chloe’s time in Greece draws to a close. The couple must deal with the reality of their relationship and question whether a weekend fling can turn into a sustainable long-term relationship.

Is Monday On Netflix?

Netflix’s entertainment library offers an exciting collection of movies and TV shows. However, ‘Monday’ isn’t among them. If you wish to watch something similar, you can check out romantic dramas such as ‘By The Sea,‘ ‘Irreplaceable You,‘ and ‘Remember Me.’

Is Monday On Amazon Prime?

‘Monday’ isn’t a part of the titles Amazon Prime offers with its basic subscription package. However, users can still watch the movie on-demand on the platform. To rent the movie, you can head here.

Is Monday On Hulu?

‘Monday’ isn’t available for streaming on Hulu just yet. As an alternative, you can stream ‘The Notebook,’ ‘I Still Believe,’ and ‘Footloose‘ on the streaming service.

Where to Watch Monday Online?

‘Monday’ has received a theatrical release, and you can watch it at a theatre near you. To check show timings and book tickets, you can head here. The movie is also available to watch on-demand by renting it on VOD services such as Vudu, Spectrum, DirecTV, Xfinity, iTunes, Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play, and Microsoft Stores.

How to Stream Monday For Free?

Currently, ‘Monday’ can only be experienced in theatres and watched from the comforts of your home with the help of the above-mentioned VOD services. Therefore, there’s no way to watch the movie online for free at the moment. We also encourage our readers to consume all entertainment content legally and by paying for it.

