‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ is an Indian series created by Nikkhil Advani that revolves around the doctors and patients at a hospital in Mumbai who find themselves in the midst of one of the most lethal terrorist attacks in India’s history. The medical drama is molded like a thriller and offers plenty of emotional punch as well as a fresh perspective on the attacks of 26/11. If you enjoy thrillers inspired by true events or medical shows in general, ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ should appeal to you, and here’s where you can stream it online.

What is Mumbai Diaries 26/11 About?

‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ mainly takes place at the Bombay General Hospital, where Dr. Kaushik Oberoi is known for his unconventional methods of work. He often clashes with his superiors while leading the hospital’s emergency room. Sujata, Ahaan, and Diya join the hospital staff as new resident doctors. Chitra Das, a social worker, finds herself at the hospital with its staff and patients as a group of terrorists attacks Mumbai. The various workers of the hospital must rise above their personal fears and do their duty to the best of their abilities during this tragedy. The series also takes a look at the media’s role in the events and makes some social commentary on India’s socio-political issues and the public healthcare sector.

Is Mumbai Diaries 26/11 on Netflix?

‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ is not a part of Netflix’s diverse collection of entertainment titles. If you wish to check out something similar, we recommend ‘Medical Police,’ which follows two doctors who secretly investigate and hope to destroy a deadly virus.

Is Mumbai Diaries 26/11 on Amazon Prime?

‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ is included in your basic subscription to Amazon Prime Video. Users of the service can stream the series at no additional cost.

Is Mumbai Diaries 26/11 on Hulu?

‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ hasn’t been added to Hulu’s entertainment catalog. Fans of medical dramas can instead check out ‘Chicago Med‘ about the challenging lives of the doctors at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Where to Watch Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Online?

‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ is an Amazon Prime Original series and is streaming exclusively on the platform. As a result, the series will not be available to watch on any other streaming services or VOD platforms.

How to Stream Mumbai Diaries 26/11 For Free?

Folks hoping to watch ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ should be delighted to learn that you can do so by signing up for the 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video. The free trial is only offered to new users. We also advise our readers to pay for the entertainment they choose to consume.

