Starring Kuhoo Verma and Victoria Moroles, ‘Plan B’ is a teen comedy film that revolves around a seventeen-year-old girl whose reckless decisions and mindless desire to impress a boy get her into a world of trouble. As much as the impulsive protagonist tries to fix her problems, she only ends up making things worse as time begins to run out for her. If the movie sounds interesting and you wish to learn more about its premise or other streaming details, you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Plan B About?

Sunny is a teenaged girl who is tired of the daily rut and her unimpressive lifestyle. So, when her mother goes out of town, she and her friend, Lupe, plan to throw a party at her home. They wish to have a good time, but the primary motivation of Sunny is to finally get closer to Hunter, a boy from her school whom she has the biggest crush on.

However, just like most plans that teenagers make, there are problems that Sunny does not consider and, as a consequence, ends up with Kyle in the bathroom. But the seventeen-year-old can’t think of any reason not to have sex with him instead, and the two have a great time. After she wakes up, Sunny realizes that the condom they were using slipped off in the heat of the moment, and she must now find a Plan B morning-after pill in 24-hours.

The fear of potential pregnancy haunts the teenager as she, along with Lupe, begins to hunt for the pill. Unfortunately, her search is not going to be as easy as she thinks. The pharmacist in her conservative town refuses to give Sunny the pill, and she is forced to look for it everywhere she can. Her search takes her to unlikely places, but do they finally find it? To discover what happens, you must watch ‘Plan B’ and here’s all the streaming information that you are going to need for it.

Is Plan B on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for other alternatives as ‘Plan B’ is currently unavailable on the streaming giant. But viewers looking for teen comedies can instead stream ‘The Kissing Booth’ or ‘The Half Of It.’

Is Plan B on Hulu?

Yes, ‘Plan B’ is available for streaming on Hulu. People with a subscription can stream the teen comedy here.

Is Plan B on Amazon Prime?

No, you can’t watch ‘Plan B’ on Amazon Prime. However, people who have a subscription to the platform can still enjoy other comedy movies like ‘John Tucker Must Die’ or ‘The Lifeguard.’

Where to Watch Plan B Online?

Since ‘Plan B’ is a Hulu Original movie, it is not accessible on any other platform.

How to Stream Plan B for Free?

Hulu offers a 30-day free trial. So, if you are a first-time subscriber, you get to enjoy the movie free of cost, provided you stream it during the free-trial period. However, we encourage our viewers to pay for the content they wish to consume online.

