Created by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver, ‘Prodigal Son’ is a procedural drama television series that follows Malcolm Bright, a great criminal psychologist who is entrusted with the responsibility to stop a dangerous serial killer using his extraordinary analytical skills to hunt him down. Curious to know more about the show’s plot or where it can be streamed? You have come to the right place; here’s everything you need to know.

What is Prodigal Son About?

Malcolm Bright is a genius who has the unique gift of looking into the crime scenes and cases from the perspective of the murderers. With his strange yet powerful abilities, he can reason like a criminal and deduce what will happen next before anyone else. However, his gift comes at a great cost, and Malcolm often struggles with a perpetual state of fear that stems from his dark past. When he was young, Malcolm helped the police catch his father, Martin Whitly, who is an infamous serial killer. After not seeing him even once in more than a decade, Malcolm finds himself facing his father again.

When a copycat serial killer mimics Martin Whitly’s patterns and methods of murder, the law enforcement is forced to take his insight into the case so that the imposter can be stopped before it’s too late. Now, along with Martin, Malcolm must also face the demons of his past and his lifelong fear that he may end up giving in to his sociopathic tendencies like his father and become a monster. But his fears and his father are not the only things standing in his way; he will also have to face other terrible circumstances as his race against the evil and depraved schemes of the serial killer begins.

Is Prodigal Son on Netflix?

‘Prodigal Son’ is not available on Netflix as of now. However, subscribers can alternatively stream ‘La Mante,’ ‘Marcella,’ and ‘Mindhunter.’

Is Prodigal Son on Hulu?

‘Prodigal Son’ is available on Hulu. If you have a subscription, you can stream the procedural drama here.

Is Prodigal Son on Amazon Prime?

‘Prodigal Son’ is available on Amazon Prime but as video-on-demand only. You can purchase an episode or buy an entire season here. Prime subscribers can also watch ‘A Killer Rising’ or ‘Becoming Evil: Serial Killers.’

Where to Watch Prodigal Son Online?

You can stream ‘Prodigal Son’ on Fox’s official website. The procedural drama series is available on VOD platforms like iTunes, Vudu, YouTube, Google Play, FandangoNow, and Microsoft Store. The show is also available on other live TV platforms like YouTubeTV, FuboTV, AppleTV, HBO Max, Xfinity, DirecTV, and Spectrum.

How to Stream Prodigal Son for Free?

Hulu comes with a 30-day free trial, while FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial for its first-time subscribers. You can stream the series on these platforms, provided you do so in the trial period. However, we encourage our readers to pay for the content they consume online.

