‘Respect’ is a biographical film about the extraordinary life and career of singer Aretha Franklin. The movie takes the audience through the various highs and lows of Franklin’s life and the many challenges she faces. It marks the feature film directorial debut of Liesl Tommy and stars Jennifer Hudson as Franklin. If you wish to learn more about Franklin’s life or enjoy movies about exceptional human beings, ‘Respect’ should appeal to you, and here’s how you can stream it online!

What is Respect About?

‘Respect’ shows us the humble beginning of Aretha Franklin, who, as a child, sings in her father’s church choir. Soon, Franklin’s talent is recognized, and she becomes a professional singer. Her fame and success chart new highs as she becomes one of the most popular artists in the country. However, with fame come new challenges. Later in life, Franklin goes through an abusive marriage and becomes an important part of the civil rights movement. She goes from being a singing superstar to a global icon and an inspirational figure.

Is Respect on Netflix?

‘Respect’ hasn’t made its way into Netflix’s diverse library of entertainment content. If you are looking for something similar to stream, we recommend ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,’ about the struggles blues singer Ma Rainey and her band face at a recording studio.

Is Respect on Amazon Prime?

‘Respect’ is not a part of the titles available on Amazon Prime but is likely to become available on-demand in the near future. Until then, you can check out ‘One Night in Miami,’ which depicts a fictional account of interactions between Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, Sam Cooke, and Malcolm X, who discuss their roles in the civil rights movement.

Is Respect on Hulu?

Hulu has an impressive entertainment catalog filled with a variety of titles. However, ‘Respect’ isn’t among them. As an alternative, you can stream ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday‘ about singer Billie Holiday who finds herself in the middle of the government’s plot to racialize the war on drugs.

Is Respect on HBO Max?

‘Respect’ isn’t available to stream on HBO Max. If you wish to explore the life of another inspiring woman, we recommend ‘Tina‘ about singer Tina Turner’s personal and professional life.

Where to Watch Respect Online?

‘Respect’ has received a theatrical release, and you can experience it at a theater near you. To check show timings and book tickets, head here. The movie will likely become available on VOD platforms sometime after its theatrical run, and we’ll share the relevant information with you once it is available.

How to Stream Respect For Free?

Currently, the only way to watch ‘Respect’ is at a theatre. Therefore, there is no way to stream the movie for free at the moment. We also strongly advise our readers not to indulge in illegal methods and consume all entertainment content legally and by paying for it.

