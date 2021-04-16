‘SAS: Red Notice’ is an exhilarating action thriller that revolves around a groom-to-be who fights a whole bunch of bad guys when they hijack the train he is on. Based on Andy McNab’s novel of the same name, the movie is directed by Magnus Martens and stars Sam Heughan (‘Outlander‘), Ruby Rose, Andy Serkis, Hannah John-Kamen, and Tom Hopper (‘The Umbrella Academy‘) in the lead roles. Curious to know more about the plot of ‘SAS: Red Notice’ and where you can stream it? Here is everything you need to know.

What is SAS: Red Notice About?

A Special Forces agent’s wedding plans are derailed when an army of deadly mercenaries hijacks the Eurostar train that runs deep underneath the English Channel. Tom Buckingham must overcome the odds and take the criminals down even as he waits for backup. The high-octane film, featuring many exotic locations, runs on a fast-paced, blood-pumping narrative that will keep you on the edge of your seats.

Is SAS: Red Notice on Netflix?

‘SAS: Red Notice’ is not currently streaming on Netflix. Fans who love such action films that are set in international locations can alternatively watch ‘Olympus Has Fallen‘ and ‘Acts of Violence.’

Is SAS: Red Notice on Hulu?

‘SAS: Red Notice’ is not available to stream on Hulu. However, if you’re a fan of films in which one gutsy guy takes on a bunch of villains, you should give ‘Die Hard‘ a watch. It stars Bruce Willis as a super-cop who goes toe-to-toe with a group of terrorists who’ve taken an entire office hostage.

Is SAS: Red Notice on Amazon Prime?

Although the movie is not part of Amazon Prime’s subscription streaming package, you can buy or rent ‘SAS: Red Notice’ as VOD. You can watch it on-demand here.

Where to Watch SAS: Red Notice Online?

You can buy or rent ‘SAS: Red Notice’ on the following on-demand platforms – iTunes, Redbox, Vudu, FandangoNOW, Google Play, YouTube, Microsoft Store, Spectrum. If you want to watch the film in a theatre, you can check for tickets here.

How to Stream SAS: Red Notice For Free?

As of right now, ‘SAS: Red Notice’ is not available to stream for free on any legit platforms online. If this status were to change and the movie got picked up by one of the streamers that offer a free trial in the upcoming months, we will update this space accordingly. We do always request our readers to consume content ethically by paying for their entertainment.

