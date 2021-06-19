Featuring stand-out performances by Sadie Calvano, Evan Roderick, and Tom Stevens, Lifetime’s ‘Secrets Of A Marine’s Wife’ is a crime–drama movie that revolves around the sudden disappearance of a young and happily married nineteen-year-old woman. However, when the case is investigated, it turns out that there is more to the story than what it appears on the surface. In case the story sounds intriguing and you wish to learn more about its plot or streaming details, we have got you covered.

What is Secrets Of A Marine’s Wife About?

Erin Corwin, a young and ambitious nineteen-year-old woman, appears to have it all figured out despite her young age. She met Jon Corwin, the love of her life many years ago, and was lucky to find someone who loved her just as much. When Jon joins the Marines, the couple decides to get married and start a family. They move to a Marine base to live together, but their perfect life soon falls apart when Erin suddenly goes missing. The news sends shockwaves in the Marine community, which comes together with the law enforcement agencies to look for her. Despite the challenges posed by the extreme conditions, they continue to search for Erin, hoping that she is safe.

However, it takes them two months to find her body, and the case is turned upside down as an investigation to find her killer begins. It is soon revealed that Erin and Jon’s seemingly perfect marriage was not perfect after all. Erin had an affair with Marine Christopher Lee, her neighbor. The investigators begin to question the circumstances in which she was murdered and come to believe that her affair may have something to do with it. But are their suspicions right? Did Christopher Lee murder Erin? If not, then who else, and what were the possible motivations? In order to find answers to such questions, you must watch ‘Secrets Of A Marine’s Wife’ and here’s all the streaming information that you are going to need for it.

Is Secrets Of A Marine’s Wife on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to find other alternatives as ‘Secrets Of A Marine’s Wife’ is not accessible on the platform as of now. However, subscribers of the streaming giant can alternatively watch ‘American Murder: The Family Next Door’ or ‘Amanda Knox.‘

Is Secrets Of A Marine’s Wife on Hulu?

Yes, you can live stream ‘Secrets Of A Marine’s Wife’ when it releases on Lifetime with a Hulu + Live TV subscription. Viewers who have a basic subscription can stream ‘Hunting JonBenét’s Killer: The Untold Story‘ or ‘The Murder of Laci Peterson.’

Is Secrets Of A Marine’s Wife on Amazon Prime?

‘Secrets Of A Marine’s Wife’ is not available on Amazon Prime. Subscribers can instead watch ‘Serenity‘ or ‘In the Electric Mist.’

Where to Watch Secrets Of A Marine’s Wife Online?

You can watch ‘Secrets Of A Marine’s Wife’ on Lifetime’s official website. The crime-drama movie is also accessible on live streaming platforms such as SlingTV, FuboTV, Philo, and DirecTV.

How to Stream Secrets Of A Marine’s Wife for Free?

Platforms like FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV offer a seven-day free trial. Therefore, you can watch the movie for free, but we encourage our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume online.

