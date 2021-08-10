With alcoholism, drug addiction, and parental neglect as its central plotlines, the comedy-drama series ‘Shameless’ explores the complex familial conflicts and effects of negligence on children. However, despite being rooted in such crucial issues, the series manages to make its viewers laugh by its eccentric portrayal of the everyday affairs of a dysfunctional family. Created by Paul Abbott and based on the British series of the same name, the show features stand-out performances by William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, Justin Chatwin, Ethan Cutkosky, and Shanola Hampton. In case you wish to learn more about its plot or where it can be streamed, we have got you covered.

What is Shameless About?

The Gallaghers are an eccentric Irish American household that has is its own share of problems. The family patriarch Frank is a neglectful alcoholic who prefers to spend his days in search of misadventures while leaving his six children to look after themselves. In the absence of a motherly figure, the responsibility ultimately falls on the oldest daughter Fiona who is always desperately trying to strike the right balance between her relationships and child-rearing responsibilities. Unfortunately, crippling poverty only makes things messier, and the dysfunctional family often finds itself in hilarious situations.

With a neglectful father and an overwhelmed elder sister – Philip, Ian, Debbie, Carl, and Lia find their own unique ways to survive in the ruthless world. While Philip likes to use his extensive knowledge to his advantage, at the same time, the lack of financial certainty forces Debbie to steal. The rest of the siblings are not in great shape either, as the series, in its comical yet insightful manner, delves deeper into the effects of alcoholism and neglectful parenting on children. However, despite being rooted in such complex issues, the show manages to entertain its viewers, and if you plan on watching it, here’s all the streaming information.

Is Shameless on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to find other alternatives since ‘Shameless’ is not part of its current offerings. However, we recommend our readers alternatively stream other somewhat similar shows like ‘#blackAF’ or ‘The Upshaws.’

Is Shameless on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers are in luck, ‘Shameless’ is part of the platforms’ catalog, but there is a catch. You need to have a Showtime add-on to watch the comedy series.

Is Shameless on Amazon Prime?

Yes, ‘Shameless’ is available on Amazon Prime. You can head here to either rent/purchase your favorite episodes or watch the show with a Showtime add-on.

Where to Watch Shameless Online?

You can watch ‘Shameless’ online on Showtime’s official website. The comedy-drama series is also accessible on video-on-demand websites such as Google Play, Microsoft Store, Vudu, YouTube, and iTunes. AppleTV, DirecTV, Spectrum, FuboTV, Xfinity, and SlingTV also have the show in their catalogs.

How to Stream Shameless for Free?

Platforms such as AppleTV, DirecTV, and FuboTV all offer a seven-day free trial for first-time subscribers. Therefore, you can stream the comedy series for free, provided you watch it during the trial period. However, we recommend our readers always pay for the content they wish to consume online and avoid any unethical means.

