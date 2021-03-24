‘Six Minutes to Midnight’ is a war drama film directed by Andy Goddard, who collaborated on the screenplay with Celyn Jones and Eddie Izzard. Izzard also stars in the lead role of Thomas Miller, a newly recruited teacher at an Anglo-German girl’s finishing school during the build-up to World War II. If you are easily enamored by the gripping stories set roughly during the World War II-era, you must be wondering how you can watch this movie. Allow us to provide the details on where you can watch ‘‘Six Minutes to Midnight.’

What is Six Minutes to Midnight About?

Set in 1939, Thomas Miller arrives at a girl’s finishing school on the south coast of England to apply for the job of an English teacher, a post recently vacated by the sudden and mysterious disappearance of the faculty. He is hired on a trial basis and begins his lessons. Soon, Miller discovers that the girls are being groomed to follow the Third Reich as a part of German propaganda to wage war on England. Miller tries to pass on this information to the British Intelligence but faces many obstacles created by the Nazi double agents working within the system.

Is Six Minutes to Midnight On Netflix?

Netflix has become the go-to place for all kinds of entertainment needs thanks to its sprawling library of content which is continually updated with new titles. Sadly, ‘Six Minutes to Midnight’ hasn’t been added to the streaming service yet. Alternatively, you can check out ‘The Exception’ about the affair between a Dutch maid and Nazi officer set against the backdrop of World War II.

Is Six Minutes to Midnight On Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, ‘Six Minutes to Midnight’ currently isn’t available on Amazon Prime as a part of its subscription package or on-demand but might get added in the future. Meanwhile, you can stream ‘Lancaster Skies’ (about a fighter pilot who replaces the Lancaster bomber crew’s fallen commander during the battle against Nazi Germany) on the service.

Is Six Minutes to Midnight On Hulu?

‘Six Minutes to Midnight’ isn’t streaming on Hulu at the moment. However, you can choose to stream ‘The Catcher Was a Spy’ (about a pro-baseball player who works as a spy for the government during World War II) on the platform as an alternative.

Where to Watch Six Minutes to Midnight Online?

‘Six Minutes to Midnight’ has been released in select theatres. You can check out the showtimes and book tickets here. It has also been released on VOD platforms and is available to buy or rent on Vudu, Google Play, iTunes, AppleTV, DirecTV, and Spectrum.

How to Stream Six Minutes to Midnight For Free?

Since ‘Six Minutes to Midnight’ is only playing in theatres near you and available to buy or rent on-demand, there’s currently no way to watch it for free. Additionally, we urge all our readers to support the cinematic arts by consuming all content legally and by paying for it.

