‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ is an animated series created by Dave Filoni (‘The Mandalorian‘) and serves as a spin-off/ sequel to ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars.’ It follows the experimental group of clone troopers, Clone Force 99, also known as “The Bad Batch,” in a post-Clone Wars era. The group will try to find a sense of purpose and belonging while also dealing with the Empire’s rapidly growing influence on the galaxy. If you are excited about following the adventures of the formidable clone troopers, you must be looking for information on where you can watch the show. Allow us to share where you can stream ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch.’

What is Star Wars: The Bad Batch About?

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ follows Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, Hunter, and Echo, a group of mutated clone troopers, each with a distinct ability that makes them the most formidable soldiers among the clone army. As the Bad Batch navigates the complexities of the galaxy’s changing dynamics and search for a purpose in the aftermath of the Clone Wars, they face new obstacles.

The group evades being captured by Admiral Wilhuff Tarkin and work as mercenaries taking risky jobs across the galaxy. The Bad Batch also encounters old allies (like Captain Rex) during their space adventures and makes new friends such as Omega, a child from planet Kamino. The abrasive and meanest troopers in the galaxy are ready to forge a new identity for themselves.

Is Star Wars: The Bad Batch On Netflix?

Netflix has a vast collection of entertainment titles that is arguably the best among the variety of streaming services on offer. However, the Netflix library does not include ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch.’ In case you want to watch something similar, we recommend ‘Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu,’ an animated series about six young ninjas, each with their distinct elemental powers, fighting the forces of evil.

Is Star Wars: The Bad Batch On Amazon Prime?

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ isn’t a part of Amazon Prime’s subscription package, nor is the series available to buy on-demand. As an alternative, you can check out ‘Invincible,’ a similar action-adventure series on the service.

Is Star Wars: The Bad Batch On Hulu?

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ isn’t available to stream on Hulu. Instead, you can watch ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,’ an animated series about a group of mutated turtles who fight crime using their amazing ninja skills.

Where to Watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch Online?

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ is available to stream on Disney+. The series is a Disney+ original series and is available to stream exclusively on the platform with a subscription.

How to Stream Star Wars: The Bad Batch For Free?

Sadly, ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ is only streaming on Disney+, and there is currently no way of watching the series free of cost. We also urge our readers to not give in to the temptations of the dark side and indulge in any illegal methods to watch the show. Follow the righteous path of the Jedi and consume all entertainment content legally.

Read More: Best Star Wars Characters