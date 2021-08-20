‘Chapelwaite’ is a horror drama series about the Boone family, who move back to their hometown of Preacher’s Corners, Maine, where a dark family secret torments them. The series is based on Stephen King’s short story ‘Jerusalem’s Lot’ and stars Academy Award-winner Adrien Brody in the lead role.

If you are a fan of suspense-filled horror stories with engaging drama, you must already be thinking about watching ‘Chapelwaite.’ In that case, streaming details of the show should come in handy. Here’s where you can watch ‘Chapelwaite’ online.

What is Chapelwaite About?

Set in the 1850s, ‘Chapelwaite’ tells the story of Charles Boone, who flees his ancestral home in Preacher’s Corners to escape his father’s madness. He spends a good portion of his youth sailing at sea and works as a whaler. Charles rises to the rank of a captain and is happily married to his wife. Together they have three smart and inquisitive children, Honor, Loa, and Tane. When Charles’ wife falls terminally sick, she makes him promise that he will take their kids back to his hometown. To honor his wife’s dying wish, Charles and his children return to Preacher’s Corners. However, dark family secrets await them, and a terrifying series of events unfolds.

Is Chapelwaite on Netflix?

‘Chapelwaite’ isn’t a part of Netflix’s sprawling entertainment library that is second to none. Nonetheless, if you wish to engage yourself in another scary tale, you can check out ‘The Haunting of Hill House‘ about siblings tormented by their experiences at their childhood home.

Is Chapelwaite on Amazon Prime?

‘Chapelwaite’ isn’t included in Amazon Prime’s basic subscription package. To watch the show on the service, you can subscribe to Epix through Amazon Prime Video Channels. The episodes might also become available to purchase on-demand. Subscribers of the service can also watch ‘Them‘ about the horrific experiences of a black family who moves to an all-white neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Is Chapelwaite on Hulu?

‘Chapelwaite’ isn’t a part of Hulu’s impressive entertainment catalog. However, you can still watch the show on the platform by upgrading to a Hulu + Live TV subscription. As an alternative, you can also stream ‘Castle Rock,’ which is also a horror series based on Stephen King’s works.

Is Chapelwaite on HBO Max?

‘Chapelwaite’ hasn’t been added to HBO Max’s collection of entertainment titles. Instead, you can check out ‘Lovecraft Country,’ a gothic tale about a man’s search for his father.

Where to Watch Chapelwaite Online?

You can watch ‘Chapelwaite’ on Epix’s official website or Epix mobile app by logging in using your active cable subscription details. You can also watch the show on live TV streaming services such as Xfinity, YouTubeTV, FuboTV, Philo, SlingTV, Spectrum, and DirecTV. You can access Epix through Apple TV Channels and Roku Channels. The series may become available on VOD services soon.

How to Stream Chapelwaite For Free?

Folks looking to watch ‘Chapelwaite’ completely free of cost should make a note that Epix is a premium channel and isn’t included in your basic subscription to the abovementioned services. However, Amazon Prime and Philo TV offer a 7-day free trial of Epix, which you can subscribe to and watch the show for free. We do recommend paying for the content you wish to consume.

