Directed and written by Quoc Bao Tran, ‘The Paper Tigers’ is an action comedy film that centers upon a trio of Kung Fu prodigies who come to realize that they have wasted their talents after an unexpected reunion. As they confront their failures, the friends regroup with a shared mission that will end up changing their lives. In case the premise of the film interests you and you wish to know more about it or where it can be streamed, well, we have got you covered.

What is The Paper Tigers About?

Danny, Hing, and Jim are Kung Fu prodigies who, despite their remarkable talent, end up as unmotivated middle-aged men leading ordinary lives in Seattle. As they find themselves struggling to shoulder their families’ responsibilities, the trio learns the unfortunate truth that their mentor, the great Sifu Cheung, has passed away. As they are reunited to mourn their master’s passing, the trio comes to realize the harsh reality that Sifu did not die of natural causes but was probably murdered by someone. The friends then begin to look back on the opportunities they lost and pledge to become a better version of themselves to seek the ones responsible for the death of their mentor.

Although they have been away from Kung Fu for a long time, the talented prodigies, with their dedication and hard work, soon begin to show their old fighting skills. But will they be able to find Sifu Cheung’s murderers? What can be the possible motive to kill the old Kung Fu master? To find out, do watch ‘The Paper Tigers’, and if you are wondering how you can do that, here’s all you need to know.

Is The Paper Tigers on Netflix?

‘The Paper Tigers’ is currently not part of Netflix’s otherwise impressive catalog of action-comedy films. Subscribers looking for similar movies can instead watch ‘Spenser Confidential,’ ‘Game Over, Man!,’ and ‘Get the Goat.’

Is The Paper Tigers on Hulu?

No, ‘The Paper Tigers’ is not accessible on Hulu as of now. However, we recommend our readers watch ‘Once Upon a Time in Venice’ or ‘Deadpool.’

Is The Paper Tigers on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime subscribers will have to look for other alternatives as ‘The Paper Tigers’ is not part of its current offerings. But you can alternatively watch ‘How We Met’ or ‘The Spy Next Door.’

Where to Watch The Paper Tigers Online?

You can stream ‘The Paper Tigers’ on video-on-demand platforms like Vudu, iTunes, and Redbox. The action-comedy is also accessible on Viki, Spectrum, DirecTV, and AppleTV. Audience eager to watch the film in theaters can book their tickets on FandangoNow.

How to Stream The Paper Tigers for Free?

Since the movie is releasing on VOD platforms and theaters, it is currently impossible to stream it for free. But we do recommend our readers pay for the content they wish to consume online.

Read More: Best Action Movies