Produced, co-written, and directed by Mel Gibson (‘Mad Max’ and ‘Lethal Weapon‘), ‘The Passion of the Christ’ is a 2004 biblical drama movie that chronicles the final period of Jesus Christ’s life as per the original gospels and manuscripts. Starring Jim Caviezel (‘Person of Interest’) as Jesus, Maia Morgenstern (‘The Oak’) as the Blessed Virgin Mary, and Monica Bellucci (‘Spectre‘) as Mary Magdalene, this film covers the final 12 hours before Jesus’ crucifixion in the most harrowing details. Thus, it came as no surprise when ‘The Passion Recut’ was released in 2005, with around five minutes of the most explicit scenes deleted. Curious to know where you can stream it now? We’ve got you covered.

What is The Passion of the Christ About?

‘The Passion of the Christ’ is titled keeping the few hours preceding Jesus Christ’s death, which is usually referred to as the “Passion” in biblical terms, in mind. So, this movie, too, centers around this period. Instead of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, though, it begins with his agony in the Garden of Gethsemane and continues to portray Judas’s betrayal, Jesus’ trial before the governor of Judaea, his crucifixion, death on Good Friday, and burial, along with a bit of its aftermath. A few flashbacks are also included, but they end up taking a backseat as the reality of what happened to Jesus Christ is so eloquently put together.

Is The Passion of the Christ on Netflix?

‘The Passion of the Christ’ is not available to stream on Netflix. But if you are a fan of Christian movies and are looking for something similar in the genre, you can check out ‘The Young Messiah‘ (2016) and ‘Fatima‘ (2020) on the platform.

Is The Passion of the Christ on Hulu?

‘The Passion of the Christ’ is currently not a part of Hulu’s subscription offerings. However, there are other spiritual films that you can watch on the platform instead. One of them is ‘Mary Magdalene‘ (2018), which, as the title suggests, chronicles Mary Magdalene’s entire story.

Is The Passion of the Christ on Amazon Prime?

Luckily for Amazon Prime subscribers, ‘The Passion of the Christ’ is available to stream on Prime Video. All you have to do is ensure that your subscription is active and up to date, and then you can enjoy this 2-hour long film whenever you want.

Where to Watch The Passion of the Christ Online?

Apart from Amazon Prime, ‘The Passion of the Christ’ is also available on-demand. You can buy or rent this movie on iTunes, Google Play, VUDU, Microsoft Store, Redbox, and FandangoNOW.

How to Stream The Passion of the Christ for Free?

Although ‘The Passion of the Christ’ is available for paid viewing on all the platforms mentioned above, it can also be accessed through PlutoTV and Tubi TV, where you can stream the movie for free, but with ads. In saying that, though, if you want an undisturbed path, as Amazon Prime offers a free trial period of 30 days, first-time subscribers can take advantage of that to watch this movie without any restrictions or additional charges.

