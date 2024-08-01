Troppo: All Filming Locations Where the Show is Shot

Adapted from Candice Fox’s ‘Crimson Lake’ novels, including ‘Crimson Lake’ and ‘Redemption Point,’ ‘Troppo’ is an Australian crime drama series brought to the screen by the creative vision of Yolanda Ramke, who also directs a few episodes of the show. The story brings an ex-cop named Ted Conkaffey together with a private investigator named Amanda when the former runs off to Far North Queensland after being wrongfully accused of a crime he did not commit. They join forces and embark on a mission to search for a missing person in the area.

In the second season of ‘Troppo,’ which is set six months after the end of the first season, the duo of Ted and Amanda investigates a murder case and a drug ring. Apart from that, ghosts from his past come back to haunt Ted while Amanda deals with her own past as an old enemy returns to destroy everything in her life, which also includes a new love. The crime-filled narrative unfolds in the fictitious Crimson Lake located in Far North Queensland, raising questions about the authenticity of the place.

Where is Troppo Filmed?

In order to portray the fictional town of Crimson Lake accurately, the production team of ‘Troppo’ shoots the thriller series across the state of Queensland in Australia. Filming for the inaugural iteration reportedly commenced in the summer of 2021 and concluded in October 2021. A couple of years later, the cast and crew reunited to shoot the sophomore round of the show, starting in July 2023, and continued for the next three months or so before getting wrapped up in October of the same year.

At the end of shooting of season 1, one of the directors, Ben Howling, expressed his gratitude for being part of the series. He wrote, “That’s a wrap! I’m so proud to have been a part of @yolandaramke ‘s epic undertaking of writing, producing and directing a television series. I was only on for the final stretch, and can’t imagine how she survived 10 months of that prior, and a pandemic. But she didn’t just survive, she conquered! Troppo is going to be a special series, and it all starts with the writing. And then she still has enough left in the tank to direct a couple of episodes. It’s inspiring to have witnessed and been a part of. Congratulations Yolanda, and the entire Troppo team, on making a fantastic first season.”

Queensland, Australia

The filming unit of ‘Troppo’ takes over various areas of the Australian state of Queensland to facilitate the production of the crime series, the primary one being the Gold Coast. Located in the southeast corner of Queensland, the Gold Coast and several surrounding areas were turned into film sets to lens several pivotal sequences. The town of Coomera is one of the key shooting sites where multiple crucial scenes are recorded.

In the City of Gold Coast, the production team of ‘Troppo’ sets up camp in various suburbs and tape exterior and interior portions for the series against suitable backdrops. These include the coastal suburbs of Jacobs Well and Currumbin and the mixed-use suburb of Molendinar. Maas Marina at 82 Cabbage Tree Point Road in the rural coastal town of Steiglitz and the Hinze Dam in the rural outer locality of Advancetown, both in the City of Gold Coast, also make appearances in a few scenes. Moreover, additional portions are shot in and around the Woongoolba Public Hall at 1226 Stapylton Jacobs Well Road in the coastal rural locality of Woongoolba.

Lisa Duff, one of the producers of ‘Troppo,’ told Screen Queensland upon the completion of shooting of season 1, “Filming in Queensland was a great experience. We managed to find a perfect location on the Gold Coast to base the production − it had the filming space we required and the right look for our unique small town, with mangroves, cane fields, and lovely houses nearby. Due to travel restrictions, it was vital that we employed as many local cast and crew as possible, and the Queensland-based talent were experienced, professional and a joy to work with. Plus, being on the Gold Coast meant enjoying the beautiful beaches in down-time, and being spoiled for choice with cafes, restaurants, and great bush and coastal walks.”

