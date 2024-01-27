Trunk Locked In: Where Was the Amazon Prime German Film Shot?

Claustrophobia meets thriller in ‘Trunk: Locked In’ as many of you might feel unsettled yet gripped by the tale at the same time. Written and helmed by Marc Schießer, the suspenseful German thriller movie acquaints us with a 28-year-old medical student named Malina who finds herself locked up in the trunk of a car as soon as she wakes up. Apart from being disoriented, she has also lost her memory, including any knowledge of how she got there. All she has with her that can link her to the outside world is her mobile phone and even that is running low on battery.

Racing against time in the back of a speeding car, Malina must attempt to survive by getting in touch with someone through her phone. As time passes by, the medical student discovers more and more about her abduction and her dark past. Now, even if she manages to survive, this experience has changed her for good. Featuring compelling performances from Sina Martens, Luise Helm, Artjom Gilz, and Charles Rettinghaus, the mystery drama movie unfolds mostly in the trunk of a car while it speeds away across several streets, generating intrigue in the minds of the viewers related to the actual filming locations of ‘Trunk: Locked In.’

Trunk: Locked In Was Filmed in North Rhine-Westphalia

‘Trunk: Locked In’ was filmed in Germany, especially in North Rhine-Westphalia. According to reports, the principal photography for the thriller film got underway in March 2023 and continued through the next couple of months, before getting wrapped up in late May of the same year. So, let us take a closer look at all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Amazon Prime production!

North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

The shooting for all the pivotal sequences of ‘Trunk: Locked In’ was carried out in North Rhine-Westphalia, a German state situated in the western part of the country. In particular, the production team traversed through the sprawling city of Cologne and set up camp in different streets and neighborhoods to shoot numerous important portions. Lying within the larger area of the Cologne Lowland, Cologne is home to many museums, galleries, and other cultural attractions, including Cologne Cathedral, the Great Saint Martin Church, the Basilica of St. Cunibert, Colonius, Farina Fragrance Museum, the Kolumba, and the Cologne City Hall. You might even be able to locate a few of these in the backdrop of some scenes.

As far as the trunk scenes are concerned, it is likely that they were taped in a purpose-built set in one of the film studios situated in and around the city of Cologne. Some of the scenes that include exterior locations were recorded outdoors, making the most of the vast and versatile landscape of the city. Apart from ‘Trunk: Locked In,’ Cologne’s locales have been featured in various film and TV projects, such as ‘Operation Napoleon,’ ‘A Dangerous Method,’ ‘High Life,’ ‘Bonn – Alte Freunde, neue Feinde,’ and ‘Paranoid.’

Read More: Best Abduction Movies on Hulu