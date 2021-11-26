Where Was A Castle for Christmas Filmed?

Netflix’s romantic film ‘A Castle for Christmas’ follows Sophie Brown, a best-selling American author who travels to a Scottish castle as a getaway from the scandal that ensues due to her book. The castle, which features extensively in her grandfather’s stories, is currently owned by Myles, the Duke of Dunbar. When Sophie decides to buy the castle, the friction between Sophie and Myles sets them off to an antagonistic start. But the ebullience of the Christmas season nurtures a sense of harmony and attachment between them.

Directed by Mary Lambert, the film depicts a heartening romance tale in the backdrop of a magnificent Castle setting. Like Sophie, who gets awestruck by the grandeur of her new home and surroundings, viewers can’t help but immerse in the enthralling beauty that envelops the author’s new chapter in life. If you are curious to know about the location where Sophie and Myles burgeon their romance, we have got you covered!

A Castle for Christmas Filming Locations

‘A Castle for Christmas’ was filmed in its entirety in Scotland, specifically in Edinburgh and East Lothian. The principal photography reportedly commenced in the second half of September 2020 and went on till November 11, 2020. Now, let’s find out more about the specific locations in detail.

Edinburgh, Scotland

The filming of ‘A Castle for Christmas’ chiefly took place in Edinburgh, the capital city of Scotland. Located on the southern shore of the Firth of Forth, the city is renowned for its breathtaking architecture, appealing nature, elegant urban space, and monuments. The city’s Old Town and New Town together are inducted to UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Edinburgh is also the pivot of entertainment production in Scotland.

The filming in Edinburgh principally took place in and around the estate of Dalmeny House, a Gothic revival mansion situated in the town of South Queensferry, to the northwest of Edinburgh. The House stands in for the Dun Dunbar Castle that features in the film. The mansion was designed by the famed English architect William Wilkins and was completed in 1817. The house is situated in an engrossing wooded park that offers a view across the Firth of Forth.

The filming in the estate vividly captures the splendor of the mansion in great detail. Even though the film wasn’t shot in winter, with the help of artificial snow and other Christmas decorations, the production crew succeeded in bringing the allure of Christmastime to the grounds of Dalmeny House. The film was one of the first major productions that started filming in the country after the initial lockdown, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, adhering to strict pandemic protocols.

East Lothian

East Lothian is an enrapturing region in Scotland that lies south of the Firth of Forth. Bordering Edinburgh to the west, the historical region is known for numerous magnificent castles, enticing beaches, and distinguished museums. East Lothian is one of the major tourist centers in Scotland with over 40 miles of coastline and charming countryside. The region is an ideal recreational site and has hosted numerous film and television productions for filming like ‘Outlander.’

