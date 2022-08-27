Where Was A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011) Filmed?

Written and directed by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck, ‘A Good Old Fashioned Orgy’ is a 2011 comedy movie that revolves around a group of 30-somethings who have been friends since high school. Eric is a well-known party animal among his friends for throwing expansive summer theme parties at his father’s Hamptons estate. However, when his father decides to sell the house, the former thinks the best way to bid farewell to the property is by throwing one last party for his friends. To make the final party memorable, Eric decides to go all in this time by having an orgy-themed party.

The Jason Sudeikis-starrer highlights several unique themes, including friendship, romance, and, most prominent of all, the hilarious take on an activity as sexual as an orgy. All of the above keep the viewers hooked on the movie from the beginning to the end. Moreover, the interesting use of locations, especially the venue of all the bizarre house parties, makes you curious about the actual filming sites of the comedy movie. Well, in that case, we have all the details to put your mind at ease!

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy Filming Locations

‘A Good Old Fashioned Orgy’ was filmed entirely in North Carolina, specifically in Wilmington and Hampstead. The principal photography for the romantic comedy commenced in May 2008 and wrapped up after 30 days of shooting in June of the same year. Interestingly, the production crew did not utilize or create any stage or set as all the scenes were taped using locals as extras. One of the late-night party scenes involved several locals as extras, which took more than 10 hours of filming. Now, let’s navigate all the specific locations that appear in the movie, shall we?

Wilmington, North Carolina

Several pivotal sequences for ‘A Good Old Fashioned Orgy’ were taped in and around Wilmington, a port city and New Hanover County’s county seat. Fred’s Beds at 11125 Highway 17 served as a prominent production location for the comedy movie. Although, the store only agreed to let the cast and crew shoot inside after it was decided that their store’s name appears in the racy scene involving research for the orgy at a sex club.

Interestingly, even after taking permission and commissioning The Wallnuts Crew to draw graffiti on the wall of a local business for a photo shoot scene, the filming unit was intervened by the police, who were unaware of the issued permit. The makers reportedly chose to record scenes in Wilmington as it has a similar architecture as The Hamptons, where the story is set.

Hampstead, North Carolina

Many portions of ‘A Good Old Fashioned Orgy,’ including the house party scenes, were lensed in Hampstead, an unincorporated community and census-designated place in North Carolina’s Pender County. In particular, the property at 659 Red Fox Trail in Hampstead served as Eric’s house, where most of the elaborate party scenes were recorded.

