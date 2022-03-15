Where Was A Walk Among the Tombstones Filmed?

Based on Lawrence Block’s eponymous 1992 book, ‘A Walk Among the Tombstones’ is a neo-noir action thriller film. Directed by Scott Frank, the film revolves around Detective Matthew “Matt” Scudder, who retired from his job in 1991 after an altercation gone wrong in a bar. Eight years later, a man named Peter Kristo asks Scudder’s help in investigating the kidnapping and murder of his brother Kenny’s wife, Carrie. During Scudder’s investigation into the perpetrators, things go sideways, leading to a thrilling chase across New York that leaves the audience at the edge of their seats.

The fast-paced thriller is driven by a talented cast comprising Liam Neeson, Dan Stevens, David Harbour, and Boyd Holbrook in pivotal roles. Set in the 90s New York, the movie is packed with high-octane action sequences mostly taking place across the streets of the Big Apple, leaving you wondering where exactly it was filmed. Well, here is everything you need to know about it!

A Walk Among the Tombstones Filming Locations

The 2014 movie is set in New York and was shot in several locations across the city, in order to fully capture the essence of the story. The principal photography of ‘A Walk Among the Tombstones’ commenced on March 3, 2013, and concluded sometime in October 2013. Given that the narrative of ‘A Walk Among the Tombstones’ is set in New York, the film was shot entirely on location in New York.

Several prominent locations within New York City were used to film the scenes of the Liam Neeson starrer. The producers of the movie even invited the author Lawrence Block to watch the filming on set. Block also expressed his happiness with the actors and director of the movie and considered Neeson to be the perfect choice for portraying the character of Matt Scudder. Here is a deeper dive into the specifics of the filming in NYC!

Brooklyn, New York

The Green-Wood Cemetery located at 5th Avenue and 25th Street in Brooklyn served as the prime location within the movie used for several scenes, including those with groundskeeper Jonas Loogan in the day and for the exchange between the detective and the criminals at night. The cemetery has been a National Historic Landmark since 2006 and is a resting place for many important and famous New Yorkers.

‘A Walk Among the Tombstones’ also features several sequences shot in Sunset Park, a neighborhood in the southwestern part of Brooklyn. It is known for offering a scenic view of the Statue of Liberty and as the home to Chinatown and the diverse Latino community. Clinton Hill is a significant neighborhood in north-central Brooklyn where filming took place. Several scenes were shot in the area, particularly at 1961 Beverley Road and Ocean Avenue.

Manhattan, New York

The scenes featuring Scudder’s investigation regarding the murders were taped at New York Public Library, located at 476 5th Avenue and 42nd Street in Manhattan. Several sequences were also lensed at West 181st Street — between Cabrini Boulevard and Pinehurst Avenue — and the Alleyway on West 187th Street — between Fort Washington Avenue and Overlook Terrace — in the neighborhood of Washington Heights in Upper Manhattan. The surrounding areas were also used to shoot several scenes for the movie.

Queens, New York

‘A Walk Among the Tombstones’ was also shot in the borough of Queens. The suburban and quiet working-middle-class neighborhood of College Point served as a shooting site for several scenes in the action thriller film. It also hosted the production of ‘Shaft’ and ‘Rabbit Hole.’ Furthermore, the production team also chose the neighborhood of Malba, nestled between College Point and Whitestone, as one of the filming locations.

