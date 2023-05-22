Where Was About My Father Filmed?

Loosely based on the life of standup comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, who also portrays himself in the film, ‘About My Father’ is a comedy movie helmed by Laura Terruso that follows Sebastian who lets his Italian immigrant father Salvo know about his plan to propose to his American girlfriend Ellie, who encourages him to bring Salvo to a weekend get-together with her wealthy and high-maintenance family. Although the weekend sees multiple instances of cultural clash between the two families as they spend time together, by the end, they manage to become a single and unified family.

Apart from Sebastian Maniscalco, the film features some great talents such as Robert De Niro, Leslie Bibb, Anders Holm, David Rasche, and Kim Cattrall. The Laura Terruso directorial unfolds in a myriad of locations, symbolizing the transition in the relationship between two different families, especially between Sebastian and his father Salvo. Moreover, Ellie’s house scenes, the yacht scene, and various other portions of the movie spark questions about the actual filming sites of ‘About My Father’ in the viewers’ minds. If you have been wondering the same, we have got you covered!

About My Father Filming Locations

‘About My Father’ was filmed in its entirety in Alabama, especially in Mobile and Loxley, over the course of a month or so. In particular, the principal photography for the comedy movie commenced in September 2021 and wrapped up in late October of the same year. One of the producers of the film, Andrew Miano, who was working with Depth of Field, stated that they decided to shoot the movie along the Gulf Coast due to economic and production reasons.

Miano further added, “We chose coming down to south Alabama because it offered a variety of things. The location is great and the state is very welcoming to film. The local film office also is also great and has terrific crews. Also, it’s not too busy.” Now, without wasting any time, allow us to fill you in on all the details regarding the specific locations of the Robert De Niro starrer!

Mobile, Alabama

Almost the entirety of ‘About My Father’ was lensed in and around Mobile, with the production team utilizing several streets, neighborhoods, and establishments to shoot various scenes for the movie. The Honduran Kitchen, which has closed its doors permanently, at 9943 Lifeline Ct was transformed into a Chinese restaurant in the film. In the same general area, Divine Designs by Natausha at 9948 Airport Boulevard #9 also features in a few hilarious scenes.

Moreover, many movie trailers and sets were set up on the Winn Dixie parking lot off of Airport Boulevard and Snow Road during the production schedule. During the red carpet event of the NYC premiere of ‘About My Father,’ various cast members were asked questions regarding the comedy movie by Screen Rant. For instance, director Laura Terruso was asked if there were any scenes that were more difficult to shoot than others. To which, she replied, “I mean, the whole movie was difficult to shoot. We shot it in 32 days in Mobile, Alabama, it rained every day. It was hurricane season.”

Terruso added, “So it was a really hard shoot, it’s a Fourth of July movie that we’re shooting during hurricane season in Alabama. (Laughs) But the actual work of the scenes and working with the actors was an absolute joy because this cast is extraordinary and I’m so lucky to have been able to work with them.” In addition, for shooting purposes, the production team of ‘About My Father’ also traveled to Loxley, which sits directly between the cities of Mobile, Alabama and Pensacola, Florida.

