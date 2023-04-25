Where Was Above Suspicion (2019) Filmed?

Based on the non-fiction eponymous book by Joe Sharkey and one of the most notorious crimes in FBI history, ‘Above Suspicion’ is a 2019 crime thriller movie set in 1989 that stars Emilia Clarke as Susan Smith, a young drug-addicted woman who is looking to break free from her addictive tendencies. So, when an up-and-coming FBI agent named Mark Putnam offers her to be his secret informant, she latches on to this opportunity and believes that her downtrodden life might finally be changing for the better. However, as Susan and Mark get closer and more involved with one another, their lives get more complicated and susceptible to danger as jealousy, betrayal, and violence take over.

Apart from Clarke, the Philip Noyce directorial features numerous other talented cast members, including Jack Huston, Sophie Lowe, Austin Hébert, Thora Birch, Johnny Knoxville, and Brian Lee Franklin. Most of the action in the crime movie unfolds in Pikeville, Kentucky, with Susan helping out Mark bust several criminals in different settings and meeting in secret at secluded locations. So, it is no wonder why many viewers might be curious about the actual filming sites of ‘Above Suspicion.’ If you have been wondering the same, we have got you covered!

Above Suspicion Filming Locations

‘Above Suspicion’ was filmed in Kentucky, particularly in the counties of Harlan, Fayette, Harrison, and Bourbon. As per reports, the principal photography for the thriller drama movie commenced in May 2016 and wrapped up in July of the same year. Given the fact that the story is based in Kentucky, the production team chose to shoot the movie in The Bluegrass State itself and add some additional authenticity to the biographical narrative. Now, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that feature in the Jack Huston starrer!

Harlan County, Kentucky

Located in the southeastern portion of Kentucky, Harlan County served as one of the prominent production locations for ‘Above Suspicion.’ The production team traveled across the county to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops, including its eponymous county seat. Harlan seemingly doubled for the city of Pikeville, as cast and crew members were spotted lensing key sequences around Harlan County Courthouse at 210 East Central Street. Furthermore, the locales of the census-designated place of Cawood feature in the movie as well.

Fayette County, Kentucky

Several important scenes for ‘Above Suspicion’ were also recorded in Fayette County, with its county seat Lexington featuring quite heavily in the film. Also known as the Horse Capital of the World, Lexington is home to several notable landmarks and attractions.

This includes the Kentucky Horse Park, The Red Mile, Rupp Arena, Central Bank Center, Transylvania University, and the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) Headquarters, some of which you might be able to spot in the backdrop of some scenes. Furthermore, the county has hosted the production of many film projects over the years. Some notable ones are ‘On the Road,’ ‘Steel,’ ‘Simpatico,’ ‘Unrequited,’ and ‘Wicked Mom’s Club.’

Other Locations in Kentucky

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘Above Suspicion’ also traveled to other locations across the state of Kentucky. For instance, the home rule-class city of Berry in Kentucky’s Harrison County is one of the key production locations of the Emilia Clarke starrer. During the production process, a few locals and passersby also spotted the director and his team in Bourbon County’s home rule-class city of Paris. There are several notable sites in Paris, such as the Main Street stretch of Paris, the Nannine Clay Wallis Arboretum, the Hopewell Museum, and the Vardens Building, that you may or may not spot in the movie.

