Hosted by Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, and Zuri Hall, ‘American Ninja Warrior’ is a sports entertainment competition series that pits elite athletes against one another to test their endurance, agility, and physical limits. The participants have to go through one of the most challenging obstacle courses in the world, but only a few have managed to complete the challenge successfully.

The long-running competition series has millions of fans, and its season 13 has garnered as much attention as the previous seasons. If you are also fascinated by the show and want to learn where exactly its season 13 was filmed, you don’t have to look any further. We have got you covered.

American Ninja Warrior Season 13 Filming Locations

‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 13 was filmed in Nevada, California, and Washington. Like season 12, the competition series faced the challenge of filming during the global coronavirus pandemic. However, unlike the twelfth season, which was shortened to eight episodes, the producers decided to shoot a full season.

The casting for season 13 began on November 22, 2020, and contestants were selected by December 14, 2020. The production commenced in March 2021. The season was shot in different locations in these three states. So, without further ado, let’s learn more about them!

Tacoma, Washington

Located south of Seattle, Tacoma is one of many filming locations for the sports entertainment competition series. The shooting for the qualifiers takes place entirely in the city. The production on season 13 began inside the iconic Tacoma Dome, located at 2727 East D Street, sometime in March 2020.

Interestingly, it is one of the largest wood domed structures with a capacity of up to 21,000 patrons, thanks to its configurations. The dome is 152 feet tall and the biggest indoor venue in Washington. Becky Adnot-Haynes posted a photo on Instagram to share with her followers some of her most cherished memories while working on the show.

Seattle, Washington

‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 13 was also shot in Seattle. Surrounded by forests, mountains, and water, the seaport city is a sought-after filming location. The Emerald City is famous around the world for its thriving culinary scene, Space Needle (the iconic modern landmark), Museum of Pop Culture, and the Fremont Troll.

Los Angeles, California

Despite going through the worst consequences of the global coronavirus pandemic, Los Angeles recovered fairly quickly and soon started attracting television productions like every other year. ‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 13 is one of those projects whose filming was reportedly done in the City of Angels in April 2021.

Since the show is shot during the pandemic, the producers ensured that all COVID-19 norms were followed on the set. The filming is done entirely in Universal Studios Hollywood, often referred to as the Entertainment Capital of Los Angeles. Located in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles County, the film studio also doubles as a theme park and attracts millions of viewers every year.

Las Vegas, Nevada

The shooting for the show is also done in Las Vegas. The filming of the national finals of season 13 was done entirely in the city, reportedly in May 2020. The world-renowned resort city is not only famous for its nightlife, fine dining, and shopping, but it is also a sought-after filming location. Over the years, it has attracted the production of several well-known TV shows such as ‘High Stakes Poker,’ ‘CSI: Crime Scene Investigations,’ ‘Pawn Stars,’ and ‘American Restoration.’

