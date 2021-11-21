Where was American Reunion Filmed?

‘American Reunion’ (also called ‘American Pie: Reunion’) is a 2012 sex comedy and the fourth iteration of the wildly hilarious and popular ‘American Pie’ films. A group of high school friends meet up years later at their school reunion and reminisce about their wild times back in the day. However, things haven’t changed much, and soon the antics begin in earnest, making things as chaotic as they were years ago.

Set amidst the quaint small-town backdrop where the film’s central characters grew up and had hilarious adventures grappling with their burgeoning sexuality, the film is a perfect slice of nostalgia. The calm setting also makes their ridiculous antics seem all the more boisterous, and fans of the film series will spot multiple familiar locations from previous iterations. But where was the film shot? The answer might surprise you! Here are all the filming locations of ‘American Reunion.’

American Reunion Filming Locations

Set in a small Michigan town, the film was actually shot in Georgia, with a few scenes seemingly lensed in California. Most of the principal photography was carried out on location, and the production team used a variety of spots in Georgia to stitch together the film’s backdrop. Filming reportedly began on May 25, 2011, and wrapped up in August of the same year. Now let’s take a look at the specific locations used to bring the movie to life.

Atlanta, Georgia

Filming took place predominantly in and around the city of Atlanta, including in Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta. The 6-acre park, located at 91 Peachtree Street, is a city icon but seemingly stood in for a park in Michigan during filming.

Other Locations in Georgia

The production team then moved to surrounding areas in Metro Atlanta, Georgia, most notably to the city of Monroe, which stands in for the film’s setting of East Great Falls, Michigan. An eatery named Coffee Camper Co. on 101 North Broad Street Suite B was modified to look like the Dog Years Coffee Shop where the gang used to hang out in their younger days. The bar scenes were reportedly shot at nearby 128 South Broad Street.

The production team also spent time in the city of Conyers, where lensing took place at Heritage High School. Located at 2400 Granade Road South West, the school’s football stadium and band room were used for filming multiple scenes. Other locations used in the film include the Olde Town Conyers, which is the city’s historic district and is situated at the Historic Train Depot on 901 Railroad Street. Costley Mill Park at 2455 Costley Mill Road North East and a warehouse on Sigman Road were also reportedly used.

Newton High School, located at 1 Ram Way in the city of Covington, was also used extensively for filming. Lensing was done in the school’s football field, gym, common area, and hallways, with up to 200 extras in some scenes.

One of the last locations that the production crew spent time shooting in is the city of Cumming, where Mary Alice Park on 1820 Mary Alice Park Road and the adjoining Lake Lanier were used as a stand-in for Lake Michigan. About 100 extras were also reportedly used for filming some of the scenes around the lake.

Long Beach, California

The film crew also seemingly moved to California to film some brief but crucial scenes of Jim’s dad’s house, which is the site of many memorable awkward moments. The house at 4153 Cedar Avenue in Long Beach was reportedly used for the on-location lensing of scenes depicting Jim’s family house.

