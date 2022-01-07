Where Was American Siege Filmed?

‘American Siege’ is an action movie directed by Edward Drake. It revolves around Ben Watts, a laidback sheriff who serves the wealthy residents of the quiet town of Fitzgerald. When three fugitives hold the town doctor John Keats hostage inside his house, Watts is assigned to tackle the situation before the FBI intervenes. Set against the backdrop of Fitzgerald in Georgia, ‘American Siege’ uses a small town’s ordinary visuals to add suspense to its narrative. If you wish to know more about where it was filmed, we’ve got all the details for you.

American Siege Filming Locations

‘American Siege’ was filmed in various parts of the USA and Canada, specifically in Georgia, Washington, and British Columbia. As per sources, principal photography was primarily carried out from late 2020 to Spring 2021. Now, let’s look closer at the exact filming locations!

Fitzgerald, Georgia

‘American Siege’ was filmed authentically on location in Fitzgerald, a city in Ben Hill County of Georgia, USA. The idyllic city was initially established as a community for war veterans. It houses several historical landmarks such as the Ben Hill County Courthouse, Ben Hill County Jail, and the Fitzgerald Commercial Historic District. The quaint nature of the city and its well-structured houses and streets create a perfect setting for the movie. Films like ‘Deadlock’ and ‘Lena and Snowball’ were also filmed in the city.

Ocilla, Georgia

Important scenes of ‘American Siege’ were also filmed in Ocilla, a city in Irwin County of Georgia. The American city lies in what is known as the Fitzgerald Micropolitan Statistical Area. In the past, it was known for its major railroads and the famous Christmas Lady of Ocilla. Currently, the city hosts the Annual Sweet Potato Festival every year in October.

Bellingham, Washington

Bellingham is another place that serves as a production site for ‘American Siege.’ Situated in Whatcom County, Bellingham is a populous city and a known tourist spot due to its easy access to the San Juan Islands and North Cascades. It holds various sports and cultural events such as the Ski to Sea race, the Bellingham Highland Games and Scottish Festival, and the LinuxFest Northwest. The famous horror movie ‘The Ring’ was filmed in Bellingham too.

Victoria, British Columbia

Some portions of ‘American Siege’ were filmed in Victoria, the capital city of the British Columbia province in Canada. Known as the Garden City, it is home to the iconic Parliament Buildings and the Empress Hotel. Moreover, it has a rich history related to the British settlement. Victoria is a popular tourist destination due to its rugged shorelines, beautiful beaches, and usually snow-free climate. Various productions like the Netflix series ‘Maid‘ and the movies ‘Deadpool 2‘ and ‘Apex’ have been filmed in Victoria.

